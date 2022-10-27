Autism Care Today Hosts All Ghouls Gala, Honors Disney’s Pinocchio

Join Us If You Dare Autism Care Today Logo Autism Care Today Mission Statement Prevent Drowning Deaths Communication is a RIGHT, Not a Privilege

The All Ghouls Gala honors those who “Lend Their Voice” including Disney’s Live Action Film Pinocchio, Coby Bird, Logan Sheppard, and Joey King.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Autism Care Today will host its first-ever All Ghouls Gala . The star-studded Halloween event will be held on the evening of October 29th in Woodland Hills. The event will raise funds for families affected by autism and will honor those who “Lend Their Voice.” This year’s honorees include the Disney’s Live Action Film Pinocchio, Actor Coby Bird, Drummer Logan Sheppard and actress Joey King.The All Ghouls Gala is poised to be the Halloween Event of the Season. Celebrities, influencers, and those who support the autism community will party under the stars at an exclusive Woodland Hills location all to raise money for families affected by autism. Guests will be wined and dined in spooky elegance, get their fortune told and dance the night away. Costume prizes will be awarded for Best Costume, Best Couples Costume and Best Group Costume. Autism Care Today (ACT) is the host of the event and all proceeds from the event will benefit their grants program.The All Ghouls Gala will honor special guests with the first-ever “Lending Your Voice” award. This award goes to a person, entity, or work of art that has elevated the conversation of what it means to be differently abled, and upholds the belief that “different” is never “less”. This year’s class of honorees features the Disney live action and CGI retelling of the beloved tale Pinocchio for its thoughtful and beautiful expression of inclusion and acceptance. Pinocchio’s fresh take on what it means to love and be loved for who you are offered the world an inspirational look at how we value ourselves and others. Coby Bird will be honored for his work on the Netflix hit Locke & Key. Coby, who is an actor with autism, portrayed Rufus, the caretaker whose courage and compassion inspired viewers around the world. Coby has set an example of authentic representation of autistic characters that is truly inspirational. Coby also lends his voice keynote speaking about what it’s like to grow up and navigate the world as an individual on the spectrum. Logan Sheppard will be honored for his work as a professional drummer, currently with the band RichBreed. Recently Logan played for the Eric Clapton’s Crossroad Festival, the South by Southwest Festival, and played the drums on the theme song for the soundtrack of 2021’s Scooby Doo movie. Logan, who was diagnosed with autism at that age of 2, has been an outspoken advocate for individuals on the spectrum and their ability to pursue their dreams. Actress Joey King will also be honored for her life-long commitment to support those on the spectrum. Joey, who currently stars in The Princess, and Bullet Train, began showing up for those on the spectrum as a child actress and has continued to “Lend her Voice” whenever possible.Event Sponsors for the All Ghouls Gala include JPMorgan Chase & Co, UBS Wealth Management, Never, Palazzo. Packard, Wildermuth & Wynner, PC; Latham & Watkins LLP; Assured Partners; and Chaz Dean Wen.Proceeds from the All Ghouls Gala benefit Autism Care Today (ACT). ACT is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization whose mission is to raise awareness and provide treatment services and support to families to help their children with autism be able to achieve their full potential.Since 2005, Autism Care Today (ACT) has given almost 2 million dollars in grants to families for things like safety equipment, insurance co-pays, assistance dogs, camp scholarships, communication devices and much more.ACT was founded by Dr. Doreen Granpeesheh, star of Ask Dr. Doreen. “We saw there was need. Families need help and support getting access to equipment and care that may not be covered by insurance. No child should have to do without because of financial need. People don’t realize how serious the situation is. The #1 cause of death for children on the spectrum is drowning because they have wandered away from their caregivers. It doesn’t have to happen. We can and do provide fencing, alarms, and swimming lessons. There is a lot that can be done to keep children safe.” Says Granpeesheh.Families in need of support are able to apply for a grant based on what they need. “It’s not one size fits all,” says Granpeesheh, “Some families need an iPad, others need help paying their insurance co-pays. We let the families tell us what they need.”Families seeking grants can apply at www.act-today.org . Those seeking to donate to ACT can do so https://givebutter.com/allghoulsgala or they can Text AUTISM to 53-555Tickets to the All Ghouls Gala can be purchased here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/all-ghouls-gala-tickets-408917612587 ABOUT AUTISM CARE TODAY (ACT)Autism Care Today is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization whose mission is to raise awareness and provide treatment services and support to families to help their children with autism achieve their full potential. www.act-today.org ABOUT ASK DR. DOREEN: Ask Dr. Doreen features world renowned autism expert Dr. Doreen Granpeesheh as she takes live questions from viewers around the world. Dr. Granpeesheh, BCBA-D, founded the Center for Autism and Related Disorders and has dedicated more than 40 years to helping individuals with autism lead healthy, productive lives. Dr. Granpeesheh is a licensed clinical psychologist and behavior analyst with expertise in the field of autism research and treatment. Watch Ask Dr. Doreen Live on Tuesdays at 1pm ET, 10am PT on the Autism Network, YouTube, Twitter or Facebook. Ask Dr. Doreen questions on TikTok. 