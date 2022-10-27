Dallas ISD’s San Jacinto Elementary Students Plant Trees from Texas Trees Foundation

TTF staff prepares 18 different species for planting across school grounds K-5th graders helped plant and mulch trees Species ranging from American Elm, Magnolia, to Mexican Oak went in the ground today, totaling 96 trees

Students, faculty, and volunteers got dirt on their hands at San Jacinto Elementary School today, as they worked together to plant 96 trees around campus. The event was led by the Texas Trees Foundation (TTF) and its Cool Schools program, which aims to grow appreciation for the natural environment through the creation of outdoor experiential learning and play.

During the planting, students and teachers teamed up with staff from Texas Trees Foundation to install previously potted trees around campus, while receiving guidance and education on the benefits of trees and urban forestry. As a Cool School Neighborhood Park, San Jacinto Elementary is set to receive a new outdoor classroom, custom playground, seating, and a walking trail which will be available to the public after school hours and on the weekends.

“We are excited about all the amenities we were able to bring to Dallas ISD’s San Jacinto Elementary and are so appreciative of Principal Hafley-Mendoza’s guidance and support along the way,” said Samantha Bradley, Cool Schools Manager for TTF.

Launched in 2015, Texas Trees Foundation’s Cool Schools program is specifically designed to provide green strategies at identified Dallas ISD schools. In partnership with local funders and supporters, the Cool Schools program works to plant trees at Dallas ISD schools to increase the local tree canopy to 30%. As of 2019, the average tree canopy around Dallas ISD schools was 7% – making for hotter play and learning areas for students.

Trees cool the surfaces of its surrounding environment through shading and offer additional ecosystem services such as carbon sequestration, air pollution removal, energy savings, and stormwater savings. The benefits of tree planting can be as high as 15°F of cooling in some areas on hot summer days.

The aim of the Cool Schools Neighborhood Park transformation is to increase park access in the City of Dallas by converting the schoolyard into a public park after hours and on weekends. The Neighborhood Parks are made possible through partnership with Texas Trees Foundation, Dallas ISD, Dallas Parks and Recreation Department, Trust for Public Land, and the generous donation from Lyda Hill Philanthropies.

