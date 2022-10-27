Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,120 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 280,771 in the last 365 days.

Appeals Court Affirms Vic­to­ry for Paxton’s Med­ic­aid Fraud Divi­sion, Deliv­ers More Than $11 Mil­lion in Reme­dies for the State of Texas

Attorney General Ken Paxton has announced that the El Paso-based Texas Eighth Court of Appeals affirmed a lower court’s judgment against Dr. Richard Malouf, former owner of All Smiles Dental Center, for violations of the Texas Medicaid Fraud Prevention Act (TMFPA). The trial court held Dr. Malouf responsible for committing 1,842 unlawful acts under the TMFPA, resulting in more than $11 million in civil remedies. The opinion makes clear that Medicaid providers who falsely represent that they treated Medicaid patients, and who ask Medicaid to pay for those un-performed services, will face stiff monetary penalties.  

“The integrity of the Medicaid program must be protected, and I applaud my litigation and appellate teams for defending their hard-earned judgment to recover taxpayer money,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Identifying and preventing Medicaid fraud continues to be a top priority for my office. I remain committed to ensuring that taxpayer dollars are preserved for those who most need them.”   

To read the opinion, click here.  

You just read:

Appeals Court Affirms Vic­to­ry for Paxton’s Med­ic­aid Fraud Divi­sion, Deliv­ers More Than $11 Mil­lion in Reme­dies for the State of Texas

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.