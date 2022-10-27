Thursday, October 27

Facebook parent company fined $25M for WA campaign finance violations

Meta, Facebook’s parent company, was fined nearly $25 million Wednesday for intentionally and repeatedly violating Washington’s campaign finance laws. King County Superior Court Judge Douglass North issued the maximum possible fine to the social media giant, after finding that the company had, between 2019 and 2021, violated Washington’s longstanding political disclosure law 822 separate times. It is the largest campaign finance penalty ever issued anywhere in the country, Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s office said. Continue reading at The Seattle Times. (Jim Wilson)

Yakima, Spokane counties forfeit nearly $2M in federal rental aid

Spokane and Yakima counties lost a combined $1.9 million in emergency federal rental assistance, the U.S. Treasury reported last week, part of the latest round of a process intended to speed distribution of funds to renters at risk of eviction. Spokane officials will reportedly lose $1 million from their $7.2 million allocation. Yakima County gave up $900,000 in this round of reallocations, adding to a previous $1.1 million the county handed back to the federal government earlier this year. Yakima County’s previous loss of $1.1 million earlier this year made it the only county in the state forced to give back rental assistance funding at the time. Continue reading at Crosscut. (Nicholas K. Geranios)

World falls ‘pitifully short’ of meeting climate goals, U.N. report says

Despite a high-profile promise to boost ambitions at last year’s U.N. climate summit, nations have shaved just 1 percent off their projected greenhouse gas emissions for 2030, a new United Nations report found — leaving Earth on track to blow past a safe temperature threshold by almost a full degree. Thursday’s report on the emissions gap — the gulf between national plans to reduce carbon pollution and the actual cuts needed to avert catastrophic warming — found that countries’ strongest climate pledges put the Earth on a path to warm by a dangerous 2.4 degrees Celsius (4.3 degrees Fahrenheit) by the end of the century. Continue reading at The Washington Post. (Afolabi Sotunde)

Associated Press

Student loan forgiveness support split between Washington Democrats, Republicans

Meta fined $24.7M for campaign finance disclosure violations

Columbian

Editorial: In Our View: State is wise to develop clean-energy industry

Everett Herald

Everett council districting commission erred in meetings, resident says

Judge asked to cut number of Growler flights on Whidbey Island

Kent Reporter

State long-term care fund projected to be solvent over long term

News Tribune

Tacoma wants to raise business license fees. Now, 3 council members are asking for more

Pepper spray, shouting as people clash at anti-transgender rally in Tacoma on Wednesday

Olympian

South Puget Sound Community College closer to offering its first bachelor’s degree

Puget Sound Business Journal

Meta fined $24.6M for WA campaign finance violations

Seattle Times

Facebook parent company fined $25M for WA campaign finance violations

Woman’s legal quest illuminates the rights of hospital patients who want to leave

WA AG slams $4B dividend by Albertsons ahead of Kroger merger

Amazon to open new Kirkland plant to build Project Kuiper satellites

SPU lawsuit against WA AG dismissed by federal judge

WA supports student loan forgiveness, but some have misgivings

Seattle City Council proposes amendments to Harrell’s budget plan

Respiratory infections surge in WA, leading to long waits at hospitals

Skagit Valley Herald

COVID-19 testing site at Cascade Mall may close

Spokesman Review

Spokane ending contract with homeless shelter operator just weeks after embezzlement allegations

‘It’s like you belong again’: State agencies helping Camp Hope residents get critical ID cards

‘False deadlines,’ emergency proclamation only hinders Camp Hope efforts, state, health foundation say

Tri-City Herald

Cocooning the past. Plutonium reactor in Eastern WA encased in steel to protect the river

Walla Walla Union Bulletin

Walla Walla County to consider allowing some rural wineries to build restaurants, overnight lodging

Washington Post

U.S. economy grows in third quarter, reversing a six-month slump

Overt U.S. antisemitism returns with Trump, Kanye West: ‘Something is different’

World falls ‘pitifully short’ of meeting climate goals, U.N. report says

Communities of color record big gains in health insurance coverage

Yakima Herald-Republic

Yakima County will tap more than $47 million in reserves for 2023 operating budget; jail debt retired

Yakima County’s jobless rate is lowest since September 2018

Chinook and Cayuse passes close for the season

KING 5 TV (NBC)

Thousands of formerly incarcerated people in Washington allowed to vote for the first time this year

Almost half of nearly 3,000 unsolved murder cases in Washington are in King County

KOMO 4 TV (ABC)

Starbucks union employees say company is penalizing them for being members

KNKX Public Radio

The Public Service Loan Forgiveness program just got more flexible

KUOW Public Radio

Washington’s HIV prevention program just ran out of money

KXLY (ABC)

State agencies unwilling to set deadline to clear Camp Hope without housing options

‘It needs to go’: East Spokane Business Association wants Camp Hope removed by Thanksgiving

Spokane County to use $2 million in ARP funds to enhance tourism, travel and hospitality

Crosscut

Yakima, Spokane counties forfeit nearly $2M in federal rental aid

MyNorthwest

Big losses, but potential future gains for Boeing

The Stranger

Eyebrow-Raising City Council Budget Items