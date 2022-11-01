Submit Release
Options For All Awarded Service Provider of the Year and ILS Staff of the Year

Options For All honored for innovative approach to providing services for individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities during the pandemic.

I'm proud to say that during the pandemic, OFA never stopped delivering services. Our teams came together and showed up for our clients when it was needed most. We're truly honored to be recognized.”
— Brian Zotti, OFA interim chief executive officer
SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Options For All (OFA), a California nonprofit serving adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, was awarded Service Provider of the Year and ILS (Independent Living Services) Staff of the Year during the 24th Annual Service Above Self Awards Dinner hosted by the San Andreas Regional Center.

The annual awards dinner is an opportunity for the San Andreas Regional Center to honor individuals and organizations who have made significant and exemplary contributions to the developmental disability community.

Nominated by partner MidPen Housing, a nonprofit supplying high-quality, affordable housing in Northern California, OFA was recognized for its dedication and innovative approach to providing services safely during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

During the COVID-19 Pandemic, OFA:
*Equipped clients and staff with proper PPE so essential services could continue safely,
*Supplied technology so that services could happen remotely,
*Supported ILS clients in resolving pandemic-related situations like pausing rent payments, ordering groceries for home delivery, etc.,
*And found ways to help clients stay connected and engaged during times of isolation.

Additionally, OFA Case Manager Ryan Santos was awarded ILS Staff of the Year by the San Andreas Regional Center Board of Directors. "Ryan has been instrumental in expanding our Independent Living Services Program," said Franchesca Lacanlale, OFA director of ILS. "He's a dedicated advocate for our clients and a person staff can always turn to for support."

When asked about Ryan's work, OFA client, Trevor L., shared, "I enjoy working with Ryan because, without him, I would never be able to cook by myself. He has been there for me from the start."

About Options For All

Options For All exists to create hope, inspire dreams and achieve success. We serve individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities toward becoming fully participating members of their communities who can experience the pride of personal and professional accomplishment in pursuing their goals. We create unique programs that give individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities more options for living their lives to the fullest.

OptionsForAll.org

Hillarie Holcomb
Options For All
hholcomb@optionsforall.org

Options For All Awarded Service Provider of the Year and ILS Staff of the Year

