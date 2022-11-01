Submit Release
Project Boon Announces Annual “Eat & Be Well” Event, Highlighting Group Volunteer Opportunities in Southern California

Volunteers prepare to distribute groceries at Eat & Be Well 2021

A vendor prepares to distribute information to attendees at Eat & Be Well 2021

A volunteer distributes warm Thanksgiving meals to attendees at Eat & Be Well 2021

Non-profit organization Project Boon will distribute thousands of meals and holiday-themed grocery items to community members just in time for Thanksgiving

Part of our goal is to make an impact in the lives of guests long after the event ends”
— Ellyse Martinez, Development Coordinator
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since its inception, non-profit organization Project Boon has existed to address Southern California's food insecurity and other needs by amplifying community power. The organization’s largest event of the year is Eat & Be Well, held the day before each Thanksgiving holiday. The 11th annual Eat & Be Well event is scheduled for Wednesday, November 23, at the Cypress Neighborhood Center in Fontana, CA. The event will feature a range of services for underserved families and opportunities for businesses, churches, and other groups to volunteer.

“At this year’s event, we will be distributing warm Thanksgiving meals to 1,200 guests, as well as 300 boxes of Thanksgiving-themed groceries and 300 uncooked turkeys,” comments Ellyse Martinez, Project Boon’s Development Coordinator. In addition, Project Boon will welcome health and wellness vendors to distribute much-needed health information like blood pressure checks, social services, and healthy eating education, and will provide free haircuts to attendees.

As with previous events, this year’s Eat & Be Well event will serve a twofold purpose. “Part of our goal is to make an impact in the lives of guests long after the event ends,” comments Martinez, citing the nutritional education services that will be part of the event. “Another mission of ours is to provide large group volunteer opportunities for local businesses looking to give back.”

The 11th Annual Eat & Be Well will begin at 11:00 am and run for as long as supplies last.

Project Boon is seeking volunteers, donations of Thanksgiving themed canned foods such as corn and green beans, and monetary donations. There are multiple donation locations throughout the Inland Empire such as Firm Media in Ontario and Hitch Burger in Rancho Cucamonga as well as Hitch Burger in Upland. To find a location near you please follow the link here.

ABOUT:

Project Boon operates events that bring together those in need, those willing to help, and the resources that make a difference. Based in Fontana, CA, the non-profit organization seeks to connect people with their local communities and encourage neighbors to support one another during times of need. Additional information can be found at http://projectboon.org.

