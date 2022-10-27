AADB Board of Directors Appoints New JCNDE Representative
The AADB Board of Directors would like to congratulate Dr. Erin Roberts, the latest presidential appointee, on her new leadership opportunities.CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The AADB Board of Directors would like to congratulate Dr. Erin Roberts, the latest presidential appointee, on her new leadership opportunities.
President James A. Sparks, DDS, notes, “I am honored to have the privilege to appoint Dr. Erin Roberts of Oklahoma to represent the AADB to promote the highest standards of education as well as promoting higher and uniform standards of qualification for dental-related practitioners.” Dr. Sparks appointed Dr. Roberts to this leadership position with overwhelming support from the AADB Board of Directors:
Dr. Erin Roberts was appointed to the American Dental Association’s Joint Commission on National Dental Examination (JCNDE). She is also currently the Vice President of the Oklahoma Board of Dentistry.
The AADB Board of Directors would like to congratulate Dr. Roberts on her appointment. Dr. Tonia Socha-Mower, Chief Executive Officer of the AADB, finds, “our association identifies leaders who are forward-thinking, creative, and dedicated to protecting the public to help prepare dental boards for future regulatory challenges” and notes, “Dr. Roberts is well respected throughout the American Association of Dental Boards.” The AADB Board of Directors would like to thank Dr. Erin Roberts for her continued commitment to helping dental boards in their mission to protect the public.
