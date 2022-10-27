Gordon McKernan Uses NIL Partnerships to Raise Thousands of Dollars for Breast Cancer Awareness Month
McKernan’s “Playing for Pink” campaign raises $14,000 for local cancer organizations.
I’m hopeful that this little act and maybe raising awareness for it [breast cancer] during Breast Cancer Awareness Month will encourage other people to get involved in the fight.”LA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan partnered with his Louisiana student-athlete partners across the state for a campaign benefitting local cancer organizations.
— Gordon McKernan
McKernan has dominated the local Name, Image, & Likeness (NIL) sphere with his impressive lineup of student-athlete partners. Spanning from Louisiana State University to University of Louisiana at Lafayette and Louisiana Technical University, McKernan has demonstrated his support for Louisiana college athletes.
McKernan, under his charity arm, Gordon Gives, launched his “Playing for Pink” campaign in light of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. McKernan’s student-athlete football partners across the state helped the Louisiana attorney unite his love for philanthropy and sports to support three local cancer organizations.
Gordon Gives donated $100 for every major stat, including receptions, tackles, sacks, and every 10 yards of offense, achieved by each of his athletes during their respective games last Saturday. For every big play, including touchdowns, turnovers forced, safeties, big returns, clutch receptions, big blocks, and other game changing plays, by a Get Gordon Athlete, Gordon Gives donated another $250 dollars.
With the help of his student-athlete partners, who played three great games, Gordon Gives donated a total of $14,000 to go to Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center’s Geaux Pink Initiative, Miles Perret Cancer Services’ breast cancer services and the Louisiana Cancer Foundation for Research and Education.
In a video posted to the attorney’s TikTok account, McKernan shared that breast cancer is a cause that’s personal to him. McKernan’s mother suffered from stage 3 breast cancer, which she fought bravely and ultimately beat. The cause remains close to McKernan’s heart after watching his mother suffer.
While talking about his "Playing for Pink" campaign, McKernan said, “I’m hopeful that this little act and maybe raising awareness for it [breast cancer] during Breast Cancer Awareness Month will encourage other people to get involved in the fight.”
Today, McKernan and his team welcomed representatives from Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center to his Baton Rouge office for a check presentation featuring four of his ten student-athlete partners from the Tigers Football team whose performance shaped McKernan’s generous donation.
Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys is located at 5656 Hilton Ave., Baton Rouge, LA 70808, and has offices in Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Hammond, Lake Charles, Lafayette, Monroe, Shreveport, and Zachary. For questions and inquiries, call (225) 888-8888 or visit the website for more information.
Emily Gaffney
Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys
+1 225-228-2910
email us here