Family and Friends Set to Remember the Life and Loss of Rossy Medina-Saravia and German Orantes with Annual Memorial
EINPresswire.com/ -- The loved ones of both Rossy Medina-Saravia and German Orantes are preparing once more to gather to remember the life and tragic loss of Rossy Medina-Saravia and German Orantes on the third anniversary of their deaths. Rossy Medina-Saravia and German Orantes were shot and killed (EDR No. 740702) in their home on November 2, 2019 in the 1000 block of North Waldemere Avenue on Indianapolis’s west side. The memorial will be held on November 2, 2022 at 6:30 PM in the Flanner Buchanan Floral Park.
In addition to gathering in their memory on the anniversary of their deaths, Rossy and German’s families are hoping that the event will attract more media attention to their case. After three years there are still no answers, and both families and investigators wish to keep Rossy and German’s faces out there in the media. Someone out there has information on their tragic deaths, and investigators are hoping the memorial event will draw media attention that could result in the development of new leads for the next steps in the investigation.
A reward of $15,000 is currently being offered in exchange for information leading to the identification and/or arrest of those responsible for Rossy and German's deaths. If you have any information regarding the deaths of Rossy Medina-Saravia and German Orantes, you can call Lauth’s anonymous tip line at 317-675-6701, or contact our confidential email tip line at lauthtips@gmail.com.
Thomas Lauth
Thomas Lauth
Lauth Investigations International
