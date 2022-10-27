St. Albans Barracks / School Threat

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 22A2006122

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ashley Farmer

STATION: VSP St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 10:11 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022

INCIDENT LOCATION: Missisquoi Valley Union Middle/High School, Swanton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received a report of a threatening statement made on social media by a student at Missisquoi Valley Union Middle/High School in Swanton. VSP takes all reports of school threats seriously and initiated a response that involved coordinating with the Swanton Police Department and school officials, and identifying and speaking with the involved parties. Due to the age of the individual involved, no further information is available from the Vermont State Police. Questions may be directed to school officials.

