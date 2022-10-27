Colorado Advanced Orthopedics Expands Clinic Space

Colorado Advanced Orthopedics - Meeker, CO

The additional space allows the orthopedic center to accommodate more patients and provide better service to the Meeker Community.

MEEKER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Colorado Advanced Orthopedics, Sports Medicine and Spine (CAO) in Meeker, CO, recently moved into its new expanded clinic space. The orthopedic specialty clinic, located in Pioneers Medical Center, has added approximately 4,000 sq. ft. to its facility, increasing its footprint to 15,000 sq. ft.

This expansion came only two years after the clinic opened. The demand for their fellowship-trained, board-certified orthopedic surgeons and their track record of excellent patient outcomes has led to consistently increasing patient volumes over the last two years. CAO patient volume increased by over 65% within the first year of operation alone. Additional clinic space quickly became necessary in order to accommodate this growing patient base.

“We take pride in the relationships we build with the patients and communities we serve. We accomplish this by focusing on outstanding patient care, reliability, durability, and customer service. We are proud of our quality outcomes,” said Liz Sellers, CEO of Pioneers Medical Center.

As part of the expansion, CAO gained seven new exam rooms, an expanded nurse station, additional offices, a new waiting area with a state-of-the-art ventilation system for sick patients, and extra storage areas.

Currently, 59% of CAO orthopedic clinic visits are for patients who live outside of Meeker. This expansion will provide a greater ability to cater to this large contingent of out-of-town patients who are willing to travel from all over the country to reap the benefits of world-class orthopedic care in a vibrant mountain setting.

CAO’s fellowship-trained orthopedic team includes some of the finest surgeons in the state: Dr. Kevin Borchard, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon with fellowship training in hip and knee reconstruction; Dr. Dan Ward, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon with fellowship training in total joint replacement surgery of the hip and knee; Dr. Gregg Martyak, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon with fellowship training in hand and upper extremities; Dr. J. Alex Sielatycki, a board-certified orthopedic spine surgeon with fellowship training in comprehensive spine reconstruction; Dr. Justin Grant, a board-certified family physician with fellowship training in sports medicine, and Dr. Mark Purnell, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon with fellowship training in sports medicine.

About Colorado Advanced Orthopedics

Colorado Advanced Orthopedics, Sports Medicine & Spine is located in Meeker, which is located in the White River Valley of Northwest Colorado. Their team of Fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeons perform procedures with the same clinical techniques, superb implant quality, high quality of surgical efficiency, and surgeon academic training and background you would find in the largest of metropolitan hospitals. Colorado Advanced Orthopedics’ team is committed to delivering exceptional levels of care that enable patients to celebrate and enjoy life to its fullest.

