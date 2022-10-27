The Hysteric Personality Launches New Website Focusing on the Unique Traits of This Personality Type
The website includes a personality test and helpful informationFOREST HILLS, NY, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Hysteric Personality is a website launched by Peter A. Magaro, Ph.D., which focuses exclusively on this personality type. Magaro has studied personality types for over 25 years and found that The Hysteric Personality is a much more dynamic force in our society than most people realize.
The Hysteric Personality website is dedicated to providing information on this unique and often misunderstood personality type. According to Dr. Margaro, a Hysteric Personality refers to someone who is highly emotional and could be considered the “Loving Person” in much of our theater and other social scripts. They are also known for being impulsive, sexual, and attention-seeking. While these qualities may sound negative, hysterics are actually some of the most creative, passionate, and magnetic people around. They are also the glue that holds most of society together.
The Hysteric Personality website offers information and resources specifically about this dynamic personality type, which can be difficult at first glance to identify and understand because of some 19th Century beliefs that are still common. The website and accompanying book provide current, in-depth information about what makes The Hysteric tick, along with advice about how to effectively be helped by them and get the most out of relationships. The website also offers a personality test that anyone can take to identify the Hysteric In themselves.
Dr. Magaro is an accomplished clinical psychologist and author. He has written many books on the subject, as well as over 50 articles for professional journals. He is also the author of THE HYSTERIC PERSONALITY: The New Age of Aquarius and the Biden Presidency, a book in the Amazon Series, Personality Types in Politics and Society, that reveals how the Hysteric Personality Type shapes society. It focuses on the healthy hysteric and how they have created niches in Western societies and formed them into their own images while answering the question of how a personality type's cognitive processes and traits can create and dictate social and political philosophies, including the behavior of President Joe Biden.
For more information or to take the personality test, visit the website hysterichomenewageofaqumarius.com or visit the Facebook page.
