Northern Field Troop Weekly for Oct. 16 to 24



On 10/16/2022, Troopers responded to an address in Levant for a reported assault. Troopers arrived on scene and learned that Dennis Mcgrath (70 years old of Levant) was assaulted by Timothy Vanidestine (71 years old of Levant). Troopers learned that the dispute stemmed from Dennis discharging firearms on his property. Further investigation revealed that Vanidestine was irritated with the loud shooting and walked over to where McGrath and reportedly assaulted and threatened him. Troopers contacted the Maine Warden Service as it appeared McGrath was in violation of shooting to close to a dwelling. Troopers and the Maine Warden Service measured the distance, and it was deemed there was a criminal violation. Vanidestine was charged with assault and criminal threatening. McGrath was charged with discharging a firearm to close to a dwelling.

On 10/23/2022, Tr. Haverly-Johndro was assisting Cpl. Dube with a traffic stop in Carmel when he observed a vehicle travel past them with the muffler dragging on the roadway. Tr. Haverly-Johndro stopped the vehicle and made contact with the operator and passenger. Further investigation revealed the registration to the vehicle was suspended for a toll violation. The vehicle came back registered to the passenger, John Clifford (58 YOA of Bangor). Tr. Haverly-Johndro charged Clifford with operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration.

On Oct. 22, 2022, Tr. Dwelley conducted a stop on a vehicle for several vehicle defects in Prentiss. Through the course of the stop, it was discovered that the driver, Jeffrey Macy 56 YOA of Carroll Plt. was suspended and the plates on the vehicle were falsely attached. Macy also had no insurance on the vehicle and had open containers of alcohol in the center console. Tr. Dwelley summonsed Macy accordingly and the vehicle was towed.

On Oct. 22, 2022, Cpl. Dube conducted a traffic stop on a silver SUV for speed in Etna. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Quentin Logan, 48 YOA, of Kittery. The traffic stop revealed that Logan was suspended for Failure to appear. Logan was issued a summons for OAS.



On Oct. 19, 2022, Tr. Bragan was monitoring southbound traffic on I-95 in Hampden when he observed a vehicle and noted that the operator was not wearing a seatbelt. Tr. Bragan initiated at traffic stop and identified the driver as Michael Handy. Upon further investigation Tr. Bragan learned that Mr. Handy had a revoked status and was a habitual offender with two prior Operating After Revocation (OAR) convictions. Mr. Handy was also on bail. Mr. Handy was placed under arrest for felony OAR and violation of conditions of release.



On Oct. 20, 2022, Tr. Ramp stopped a vehicle for traveling 96 mph in a 70-mph zone. Tr. Ramp identified the operator as Kyle Colegrove, 23, of St. Albans. Tr. Ramp learned that Kyle’s license was suspended. Tr. Ramp summonsed Kyle for OAS and issued him a VSAC for speeding.

On Oct. 21, 2022, Tr. Ramp was looking to speak with Cristina Mills, 38 of Etna regarding a crash. Tr. Ramp was also aware that Cristina had an active warrant for her arrest. Tr. Ramp located Cristina at her residence in Etna. Tr. Ramp arrested Cristina on the warrant and transported her to the Penobscot County Jail where she was booked on the warrant. Tr. Ramp also spoke with Cristina’s probation officer who placed a probation hold on her.

On 10/16/2022 at approximately 0930 hours Cpl. Hashey and Sgt. Meserve responded to a Personal Injury crash on the Exeter Road in Garland. The operator, 49-year-old Bridgette Hamilton of Garland was the only occupant of the vehicle. Hamilton was transported to Sebasticook Valley Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

On Oct. 20, 2022, Cpl. Jeffrey Taylor responded to a burglary complaint at Hancock Grocery in Hancock. The suspect stole approximately $2800 in cash, checks, and change from the safe. Investigation continues.

On. Oct. 23, 2022, Sgt. Endre located a male wanted for DV assault by Ellsworth PD. Alan Van Reijsen (52) was arrested on the warrant in Ellsworth and transported to the Hancock County jail. Ellsworth PD assisted.

