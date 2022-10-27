SandStone Insurance Partners and YourMedPlan.com Official Sponsors of the 2022 LPGA Tour’s Pelican Women’s Championship
The Hero Outpost provides a venue for active, reserve, veterans, first responders and hospital employees to enjoy premium golf along with snacks and beverage.CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SandStone Insurance Partners and its sister company, YourMedPlan.com, with operations in Tampa Bay and Greater Atlanta are Official Sponsors of Tampa Bay’s Signature Women’s Golf Championship.
Belleair, FL., October 27th, 2022. SandStone Insurance Partners and YourMedPlan.com announced today a partnership with The Pelican Women’s Championship to become one of their Official Sponsors of the Hero’s Outpost at the LPGA tour event, taking place at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, FL. The Pelican Women’s Championship presented by Raymond James and Konica Minolta will take place Nov. 7-13, 2022, featuring the world’s best female golfers competing over 72 holes for a share of the $2 million purse.
At this year’s event, near the scenic 12th hole, a beautiful par-3 with competitors having to play over water to a challenging green, there will be situated there several hospitality locations, one of which includes the Hero’s Outpost. The Hero’ Outpost will give military, veterans, and their families a place to watch the action while also receiving complementary hospitality of snacks and beverages.
SandStone Insurance Partners and YourMedPlan.com have operations in Tampa Bay and Greater Atlanta and provides risk consulting and insurance brokerage services for businesses, private client, and group benefits; as well as providing individual and family health solutions and Medicare.
For information about tickets, visit www.PelicanLPGA.com.
About the Pelican Women’s Championship presented by Raymond James and Konica Minolta-
The Pelican Women’s Championship presented by Raymond James and Konica Minolta is the LPGA’s annual tournament in the Tampa Bay region and features the world’s best female golfers competing over four rounds for a share of the $2 million purse. The tournament is contested at the newly renovated Pelican Golf Club, a Donald Ross design that offers world-class amenities and an unmatched golf experience. The Pelican Women’s Championship presented by Raymond James and Konica Minolta is operated by Outlyr, a global sports, event management and lifestyle marketing agency that specializes in the development and execution of engaging events and experiences. In addition to managing 11 professional golf tournaments, Outlyr also operates a number of other sporting and lifestyle events and manages the sponsorship portfolio for several blue-chip clients. For more information on the Pelican Women’s Championship, visit www.PelicanLPGA.com.
Cat Alicea
SandStone Insurance Partners
+1 727-343-1275
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other