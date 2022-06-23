Sonnenberg Insurance Services and National Health Insurance Agencies Announce Name Change to YourMedPlan.com

Submit Release
CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SandStone Partners Health, LLC, a SandStone Insurance Partners Affiliate, is excited to share important news regarding the evolution of our company and how this change will benefit individuals and families. SandStone Partners Health, LLC, and its subsidiaries Sonnenberg Insurance Services and National Health Insurance Agencies are delighted to announce that our company name will be changing to YourMedPlan.com.

The name change will allow us to present ourselves as truly the most innovative and trusted Individual Health Insurance Agency. Our licensed agents are specialized in all aspects of Individual/Family Health Insurance, and Medicare Solutions.

Our commitment to our customers remains our highest priority. We offer a wide range of solutions tailored specifically to the needs of our customers; therefore, we felt the new slogan for YourMedPlan.com should be Your Health, Your Plan, Your Life.

“As we expand our brand across the US, we believe the name change to YourMedPlan.com is reflective of our desire to bring topflight solutions to individuals and families alike, all across the country. The commitment to quality delivered in a caring way from our legacy entities will remain the hallmark of our approach.” – John Jassmann, CEO

At YourMedPlan.com we help our customers stress less about their Health and Wealth. Our name might be new, but we have deep roots. In 1972 we were founded as Sonnenberg Insurance Services, Inc., a Local Agency for Florida Blue, in Largo, FL. In 2021 National Health Insurance Agencies (NHIA), a Local Agency for Florida Blue with locations in Brandon and Bradenton, FL, joined Sonnenberg as affiliates of SandStone Insurance Partners, the parent company of YourMedPlan.com.

Our mettle is proven, but we are quick to evolve. We know that today’s consumer demands a new experience with speed, ease, and an unmatched quality of service. YourMedPlan.com was built to deliver that experience.

