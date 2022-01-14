Steve Kester Joins Board of SandStone Partners Health, LLC.
EINPresswire.com/ -- Sandstone Partners Health, LLC is pleased to announce the addition of Steve Kester to the Board of Directors and an investor as well.
Steve brings significant experience starting and growing market-leading companies. Recently, he was founder at Crossroads Treatment Centers where he started the company and grew the specialty medical provider to an industry leader with over 100 centers across multiple states, resulting in the recent sale to CDPQ and Revelstoke. Steve’s other experiences include growing companies in high tech, financial services, and consulting. He has been integral to multiple institutional take outs, each delivering exceptional investor returns. Kester received his MBA from Wharton.
“The addition of Steve Kester brings an exceptional track record of growth to Sandstone”, said John Jassmann, CEO and Chairman of Sandstone. “Since his involvement in SandStone, we have engaged in expanding our health insurance practice footprint from serving clients in the Tampa Bay, Florida region to soon offering individual and family health solutions in 12 other states, while planning to operate in over 40 states by 4th quarter 2022. His experience building a platform of people, processes, capabilities and systems will allow us to better reach and serve our expanding marketplace”.
About SandStone Partners Health, LLC: SandStone Partners Health LLC is part of the SandStone Insurance Partners family of companies and is presently comprised of two legacy firms which operate as Sonnenberg Insurance Services and National Health Insurance Agencies (NHIA). Sonnenberg and NHIA, with over 60 years of combined service, provide customized solutions to nearly 10,000 members in areas such as Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement insurance programs as well as programs for the health insurance needs of those individuals and families that wish to access health insurance that are under the age of 65.
Cat Alicea
