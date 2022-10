Publisher Sparkling Books announces a free e-book to aid Xmas gift selection

Sparkling Books publishers Your choice of gift Britain's real debt burden

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 31, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- British publisher Sparkling Books announces a free e-book to help cash-conscious readers select economical book gifts this year. Distributed through major e-book stores as ISBN 9781907230806 and also available direct from the publisher at sparklingbooks.com/xmas.html, readers can choose their gifts by potential recipient and read more about those gifts.For readers in the UK and Irish Republic, there are further seasonal offers on the company’s own web shop at sparklingbooks.com/offers.html including quantity discounts for any mix of two or more printed books.Those who want an extended read of books they are considering as gifts, will find all single-title e-books reduced to around one pound Sterling from 1st November to 11th December.Spokesperson for the company, Anna Alessi said “We want to help those many families who are struggling financially this year. The free e-book and nominally priced other e-books will help bargain hunters, and the direct sale special offers reflect the savings we make shipping multiple books rather than one book at a time.”Sparkling Books publish adult fiction, fiction for children age 8 upwards, and interesting non-fiction books in both print and e-book formats. The website is both a source of useful information, including links to retailers around the world by title and format, and a shop shipped from the United Kingdom.Adult fiction titles include When Anthony Rathe Investigates by Matthew Booth, Ellipsis by Nikki Dudley, Lynnwood by Thomas Brown , and The Eloquence of Desire by Amanda Sington-Williams. There is also an omnibus gift edition of three titles, Three British Mystery Novels.Kids and teen fiction includes adventure stories Peregrine Harker & The Black Death by Luke Hollands, and Petronella and the Janjilons by Cheryl Bentley. The Financial System Limit by David Kauders is available in non-fiction.