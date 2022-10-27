Mayor Bowser Highlights Preparations for Halloween Weekend

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and District officials highlighted how District agencies are working together to prepare for Halloween weekend, including increasing traffic enforcement and deploying the multiagency Nightlife Task Force, and encouraged community members to do their part to have a safe, fun holiday. In particular, the Mayor called on drivers to slow down and to be vigilant of children who will be out trick-or-treating and attending Halloween festivities throughout the weekend and on Monday evening.

“This weekend and on Monday, we want everyone who is celebrating to have fun, but first and foremost, to be safe,” said Mayor Bowser. “I encourage families to check out all the family-friendly Halloween events that DPR and MPD have planned. And we are reminding anyone who will be driving to slow down and be extra careful. Children will be out trick-or-treating and having fun, it is getting dark outside earlier, and we need to work together to keep everyone safe.”

The Nightlife Task Force, led by the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Public Safety and Justice and the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), was launched in June 2022 to engage community members and bring together resources in busy nightlife corridors. The task force will be deployed on Friday, October 28 and Saturday, October 29.

MPD and the District Department of Transportation are also advising the public that there will be increased traffic enforcement over Halloween weekend. Follow the tips below regarding traffic safety this Halloween:

Always look both ways when crossing the street.

Make sure that the street is well-lit to see oncoming traffic.

Wear clothing that is bright, reflective, and flame-retardant.

Only cross the street at street corners/crosswalks. Do not walk in between cars.

If traveling with a group, assign a designated driver.

Be alert for Trick-or-Treaters. Slow down and continue to scan the road in areas where they are likely to be or where sight distances are limited. Slower speed save lives

Stay alert for pedestrians who may come out from between parked cars or behind shrubbery.

Do not look at your phone when driving.

Never drink and drive. Use rideshare services, such as taxis, Uber, and Lyft. If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact law enforcement.

Additionally, if your family and friends are trick-or-treating this Halloween, follow the below safety tips:

Children should never go into homes – stay on the porch or stoop when asking for treats.

Children should avoid homes that do not have their outside lights turned on.

Children should travel in small groups and be accompanied by parents or an authorized adult chaperone.

Children should never go into a strangers’ cars if approached.

Children should stay within familiar areas and surroundings

Parents/chaperones should ensure costumes have a reflective attachment to be easily seen in the dark.

Children should be aware of how to contact their parents/chaperones while out trick-or-treating.

Children should use flashlights and stay on sidewalks.

Parents should inspect all treats to make sure they are safe for consumption.

Remember that if you are out enjoying Halloween activities, if you see something, say something:

To report immediate threats or emergencies, call 911

To report anonymous tips or information, text to 50411

To report suspicious activity or behavior, call (202) 727-9099

Make a report using iWATCH

Throughout the weekend and on Halloween, MPD and the Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) will host a wide range of family-friendly Halloween events. Visit MPD’s website for more information about Halloween Safe Haven Events: mpdc.dc.gov/featured-content/halloween-safe-haven-events. Visit DPR’s website for more information about Halloween Events: dprhalloween.splashthat.com.

