MassPrivateLending.Com Offers Four Different Loan Programs for Borrowers

COHASSET, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Personalized loan programs are important because they are geared specifically for the individual needs of borrowers.

“It’s how we continue to earn our reputation,” says Erik Potter, the personable President of MassPrivateLending.Com, Inc., one of the most respected private lenders in Massachusetts. “As private ‘hard money’ lenders who live and work in Massachusetts, we not only take pride in responding quickly to all borrower private loan requests, but we have the expertise and ability to personalize loans to the needs and specific situations of our borrowers.”

He cites the four different loan programs offered by MassPrivateLending.Com.

Construction/Renovation Loans are often used as private loans for financing, for the construction or rehab work on an investment property. It is usually disbursed in increments, as funds are required to complete construction. Once a property is complete and sold for a profit, the loan with the private lender is paid off in-full, or gradually, in consideration of the private lender partially releasing some of the collateral.

Bridge Loans are short-term loans which act as a bridge for borrowers who require funds and who may be in the process of refinancing between one conventional loan to another. “A bridge loan is particularly useful when a borrower needs financing for a short period of time, and where obtaining a long-term conventional loan with a fixed rate just doesn’t make sense,” he explains.

Acquisition/Purchase Loans are often used to purchase real estate, when a borrower does not meet conventional bank standards or “does not have time to wait for a conventional lender’s notoriously slow underwriting and closing process.” Private lenders in Massachusetts provide private loans for purchase for borrowers with low, bad or no credit to acquire property.

Cash-Out Refinances are types of loans which allow a borrower to extract equity from real estate already owned, in order to get a cash out and liquidize some capital. A cash-out refinance loan is often a useful investment tool, as it can quickly generate additional working capital for other projects.

Private lenders in Massachusetts have the flexibility to focus and consider a borrower’s unique situation and needs. “Loan options shouldn’t be a rigid, one-size-fits--all process,” Potter adds. “At MassPrivateLending.Com, our reputation continues to be earned by offering personalized and transparent financing. After all, helping people and providing what they need is very individual---and personal.”

