Building Research Systems, Inc featuring Superior Seam Technology™ Announces a New Licensee

Mitchell Hentkowski, President - Metal Panels, Inc Building Research Systems

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, USA, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Building Research Systems, Inc (BRS) is pleased to announce Metal Panels Inc. (MPI) headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma as our newest and the first Superior Seam Technology™ (SST) TS-324® Alpha program manufacturer licensee. MPI is a locally owned, quality manufacturer of several metal roofing, siding, and trim products which operates production and distribution centers in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Kansas City, Kansas.

These two locations allow MPI to efficiently service customers from Northern Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, Southern Nebraska, and Iowa. MPI has grown exponentially by providing an extensive selection of quality products, timely deliveries, and a friendly knowledgeable staff that can assist on challenging projects while treating every customer as their single most valuable client.

Metal Panels Inc is led by its President and Founder Mitchell T. Hentkowski who has created a unique company culture that permeates throughout all employee team members. The MPI business environment features distinctive traits such as a clear vision, a precise mission, and a defined purpose all being built on their cornerstone business values of integrity, responsibility, best product values, and creating lasting customer-supplier relationships.

BRS looks forward to the integration of the industry-leading SST TS-324® trapezoidal 3” x 24” standing seam roofing system into the outstanding products currently being offered by MPI. The addition of the industry benchmark SST TS-324® standing seam roofing system with its’ reputation for longevity, superior air/water infiltration capabilities, wind uplift values, weather ability, and overall, in place performance will allow MPI to enter into untapped market opportunities with existing and new customers.

Mitchell Hentkowski has been instrumental in the development of the latest BRS licensing program to assist in establishing new licensees with limited capital investment monies to secure a TS-324® license. The program allows MPI to act as their manufacturing department for their panels only from written material “cut lists” from new license holders. The panel profile license agreement is coupled with an additional licensing participation addendum required to be part of the innovative program. The Alpha/ Ascension program establishes a mutually beneficial symbiotic relationship between the program’s participants. BRS, closely working with the MPI ownership/management group, is able to roll out this unique licensing program option in 2022 to create multiparty synergies in marketing and supplying TS-324® roof system thru new license holders. BRS and all future Ascension license holders in MPI exclusive service area will be grateful for the opportunity to offer their customers the industry’s benchmark and highest-performing SST TS-324® trapezoidal roof system thru the interaction of the Alpha/Ascension licensing program.

The SST TS-324® roof system portfolio addition with patented components such as panel joinery, seaming methodology, high-capacity rake/starter perimeter plates, proven third-party /field tested parts, code crushing performance, along with eighteen (18) different clip options for design flexibility will allow MPI to achieve greater success within their market areas with their established client base and new customers. MPI will be offering the TS324® roof system in their standard 24-gauge painted SMP White or Galvalume Plus /Acrylic Coated Galvalume for customer deliveries beginning mid-November 2022. The offering of the TS324® trapezoidal roof system metal roofing just amplifies and confirms MPI’s company-stated purpose. “We will manufacture and offer quality metal building and roofing products of great value to become the single source providers for our customers’ metal needs. We will do this by providing responsive, personalized service, conducting operations in a safe efficient manner, and maintaining profitability through fair pricing on a wide range of products.”

Building Research Systems, Inc and all our other licensees say, “Welcome to the Superior Seam Technology™ family of the industry leading TS-324® roof system license holders.”