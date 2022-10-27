Demand Drives Dallas Expansion for PatchMaster Drywall Repair Company
PatchMaster Opens in Southwest Dallas-Fort WorthDALLAS-FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PatchMaster, the nation’s leading drywall repair company, announces today the opening of PatchMaster serving Southwest Dallas-Fort Worth under the management of owner Illya King.
Prior to joining PatchMaster, King worked as an insurance representative and pediatric nurse, which instilled in her a sense of urgency, attention to detail, and the pursuit of successful outcomes. “I look forward to networking and building a successful business for myself and my children. I wanted a franchise that my children could also participate in,” said King.
"I ultimately decided to become a franchise owner for the level of support PatchMaster provides its franchisees and its proven business model, "said King. Known for flawless drywall repair work, PatchMaster's business model offers customers a fast, professional solution for drywall repairs. In most cases, busy handymen, contractors, or large drywall companies want to do something other than perform minor drywall repairs. PatchMaster specializes in repairing holes caused by renters, plumbing leaks, and DIY projects that never seem to end. Most PatchMaster repair jobs are completed in a single visit.
We are delighted to welcome Illya to the PatchMaster family. I look forward to seeing her grow in her role as an entrepreneur and a continued role model for her family,” said Paul Ferrara, CEO of PatchMaster.
PatchMaster Serving Southwest DFW offers a fast, professional solution for drywall and plaster repairs in your home or office in Grand Prairie, Arlington, Kennedale, Mansfield, and others in the Southwest DFW region. In her free time, Ms. King loves to watch basketball games and spend time with her family.
The initial franchise fee for a PatchMaster franchise territory, which comprises a population between 300,000 to 350,000, is $49,500 USD. Royalties start at nine percent, and a technology fee is included in ongoing expenses. In addition to strong margins, the ability to scale, and proven business development tools, franchisees complete training at the company's New Jersey headquarters, where industry experts teach them technical and operational skills to assist in their success.
About PatchMaster
Headquartered in Chester, NJ, PatchMaster is a home services franchise brand offering customers a fast and professional solution for drywall repairs. The company provides high-quality drywall services for small holes, dings, and dents, typically finishing jobs in one visit. Launched in 2016 and offering franchises since September 2017, PatchMaster has sold 125 territories to franchisees across the United States and Canada. PatchMaster is positioned as a pioneering drywall franchise to revolutionize the home services industry.
Visit patchmasteropportunity.com or call (973) 944-4900 to learn more.
Samantha Goddard
PatchMaster Franchise, LLC
+1 973-944-4900 ext. 406
email us here
Why PatchMaster - The Drywall Repair Specialists