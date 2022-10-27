The Phantasmagorical Universe Of Calvin B. Fisher
Acclaimed Author & Artist Launches New YouTube Channel, Announces Upcoming Appearances, and More.
I'll Certainly Keep An Eye Out For Whatever He Writes.”DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Critically acclaimed science fiction author and artist Calvin B. Fisher is closing out 2022 with some personal appearances at high-profile events and announcing an exciting new YouTube channel for December 2022.
— Charles de Lint, Sci-Fi & Fantasy Magazine
Mr. Fisher has seen his fan base build with the publication of his well-reviewed post-apocalyptic series of thrillers, THE NORTHFIELD SAGA, and its first two books, APOCALYPSE BOUNTY and STORMRISE.
Now Calvin is launching a new expansion to his phantasmagorical universe by launching a new YouTube channel in December 2022 that will explore his influences like gaming (Including the soon-to-be-relaunched video game DEAD SPACE), sci-fi literature, comic arts and feature discussions about his writing, art (Which can currently be viewed on his Instagram page) and include reviews and commentary.
“My Youtube channel will transport viewers into a plethora of fantasy and science fiction universes, offering a unique author and sci-fi enthusiast perspective on beloved games and franchises. I will use documentary-style videos to combine critique and insight into a narrative form that tells a cohesive story. Viewers will be transported to a place of entertainment, analysis, and debate. In addition, the videos will provide the grounds for community discourse and engagement. My Youtube channel will not only be a place to seek entertainment but also a place to find community amongst other passionate fans. These videos will also introduce viewers to my award-winning sci-fi series, THE NORTHFIELD SAGA."
Those wanting to engage in person with the multi-talented Mr. Fisher can meet him as he signs books and meets readers at the upcoming Southern Christmas Show in Charlotte, North Carolina, at the Headline Books stand on November 18 & 19 and in his hometown of Denver, Colorado on December 3rd at the beloved Tattered Cover Bookstore. Check website listings for confirmed times.
To learn more about Calvin B. Fisher, visit https://calvinfishermedia.com/ or purchase books here.
Ryan Levey/Shaili Priya
Allen Media Strategies
+1 703-589-8960
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Calvin B. Fisher Discusses The Northfield Saga: Stormrise