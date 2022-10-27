Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,248 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 280,310 in the last 365 days.

The Phantasmagorical Universe Of Calvin B. Fisher

Calvin B. Fisher, Author of THE NORTHFIELD SAGA Series.

Acclaimed Author & Artist Launches New YouTube Channel, Announces Upcoming Appearances, and More. 

I'll Certainly Keep An Eye Out For Whatever He Writes.”
— Charles de Lint, Sci-Fi & Fantasy Magazine
DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Critically acclaimed science fiction author and artist Calvin B. Fisher is closing out 2022 with some personal appearances at high-profile events and announcing an exciting new YouTube channel for December 2022. 

Mr. Fisher has seen his fan base build with the publication of his well-reviewed post-apocalyptic series of thrillers, THE NORTHFIELD SAGA, and its first two books, APOCALYPSE BOUNTY and STORMRISE. 

Now Calvin is launching a new expansion to his phantasmagorical universe by launching a new YouTube channel in December 2022 that will explore his influences like gaming (Including the soon-to-be-relaunched video game DEAD SPACE), sci-fi literature, comic arts and feature discussions about his writing, art (Which can currently be viewed on his Instagram page) and include reviews and commentary.

“My Youtube channel will transport viewers into a plethora of fantasy and science fiction universes, offering a unique author and sci-fi enthusiast perspective on beloved games and franchises. I will use documentary-style videos to combine critique and insight into a narrative form that tells a cohesive story. Viewers will be transported to a place of entertainment, analysis, and debate. In addition, the videos will provide the grounds for community discourse and engagement. My Youtube channel will not only be a place to seek entertainment but also a place to find community amongst other passionate fans. These videos will also introduce viewers to my award-winning sci-fi series, THE NORTHFIELD SAGA."

Those wanting to engage in person with the multi-talented Mr. Fisher can meet him as he signs books and meets readers at the upcoming Southern Christmas Show in Charlotte, North Carolina, at the Headline Books stand on November 18 & 19 and in his hometown of Denver, Colorado on December 3rd at the beloved Tattered Cover Bookstore. Check website listings for confirmed times.

To learn more about Calvin B. Fisher, visit https://calvinfishermedia.com/ or purchase books here.

Ryan Levey/Shaili Priya
Allen Media Strategies
+1 703-589-8960
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

Calvin B. Fisher Discusses The Northfield Saga: Stormrise

You just read:

The Phantasmagorical Universe Of Calvin B. Fisher

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Book Publishing Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.