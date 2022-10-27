Submit Release
Impaired And Distracted Driving Enforcement Planned Through Halloween

Maryland State Police News Release

(PIKESVILLE, MD) – As children get their costumes ready, Maryland State Police remind drivers of the dangers of distracted and impaired driving, particularly throughout the Halloween weekend.

Additional troopers will be deployed throughout the state to concentrate enforcement efforts on impaired driving and other dangerous driving behaviors including speed, aggressive and distracted driving.  Extra enforcement efforts are being funded by highway safety grants from the Maryland Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office to ensure added safety as risks increase with the potential for more pedestrians on the roads.

Impaired driving enforcement beginning tonight and continuing through Halloween will focus on locating and arresting drunk and drugged drivers. Troopers from barracks statewide will be saturating areas known to have a higher frequency of impaired driving arrests or crashes. Saturation patrols for impaired drivers will be unannounced.  Locations and times of operations will vary.

Those using alcohol during upcoming celebrations are urged to make plans for a sober driver.  Multiple transportation options are available for those who will be drinking that keep them from behind the wheel. 

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has designated October as National Pedestrian Safety Month. Risky driving behaviors put pedestrians at risk.  With more people outdoors, the risk of injury or death increases for pedestrians on roadways.

Trick-or-treaters are reminded to take precautions and think of safety as they head out in their costumes. Carry a flashlight, wear bright clothing and obey pedestrian rules.

It is important for pedestrians to also avoid distractions that divert attention. Pay attention to your surroundings and look both ways before crossing the street. Police urge everyone to enjoy Halloween safely.

###

CONTACT:  Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

