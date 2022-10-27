Dr. Brant Hulsebus awarded the Dr. Norris A. Erickson Beacon of Light Award
ICA Illinois Assembly Representative is Honored
The International Chiropractors Association (ICA) has been notified that long time member Dr. Brant Hulsebus is the 2022 recipient of the Illinois Prairie State Chiropractic Association's (IPSCA) Dr. Norris A. Erickson Beacon of Light Award.
— Beth Clay, ICA Executive Director
This award is given in recognition of an outstanding chiropractor who shares and exemplifies the principles, passion, and purpose of chiropractic to influence those around them and to future generations of chiropractors.
In further acknowledgement of his leadership and dedication to chiropractic, Dr. Hulsebus was elected to the Board of Directors for the Illinois Prairie State Chiropractic Association. He will join his Illinois colleagues in providing strategic direction to the subluxation-based State Association.
About Dr. Hulsebus: Brant Hulsebus, DC, LCP, CCWP, FICA is a third generation Chiropractor. He received his Doctor of Chiropractic (DC) degree in 2002 from Palmer College of Chiropractic. He has completed numerous post graduate education including a certificate in the Webster Technique; achieve the Legion of Chiropractic Philosophers, and Certified Chiropractic Wellness Practitioner. Since 2004, Dr. Hulsebus has served as the Team Chiropractor for the Rockford IceHogs. He is also a member of the Professional Hockey Chiropractic Society.
In addition to his the most recent award, Dr. Hulsebus was inducted into the Fellows of the International Chiropractors Association in 2013. In 2021, Palmer College honored him with the Bright Beacon Award. In 2022, he was honored again by the ICA with the ICA Legislative Leadership Award, named the “Bob Hulsebus” award after his grandfather.
ICA Executive Director, Beth Clay stated, “Dr. Brant Hulsebus is truly a beacon of light in the chiropractic profession in Illinois. In addition to his community activity, as our Assembly Representative, he consistently engages at the state and federal level with legislators and policy makers. He continually steps up to engage with ICA membership, particularly with our Student ICA members, which is appreciated by one and all.”
Dr. Hulsebus continues the 70-year family tradition of principled chiropractic at Hulsebus Rockford Chiropractic in Rockford, Illinois.
About the ICA: The International Chiropractors Association (ICA) was founded in 1926 by Dr. B.J. Palmer. Following in his vision as the ‘Developer’ of the chiropractic profession and the professions’ first global ambassador, ICA is dedicated to the growth and development of the chiropractic profession worldwide. The ICA then known as the Chiropractic Health Bureau, and its members worked in the early years of the organization to achieve appropriate legal status in every U.S. state and to defend chiropractors and chiropractic in the process. ICA continues to address state laws, regulations and polices as needed to protect and promote the profession. ICA is a founding member of the World Federation of Chiropractic.
In the United States, nationally, ICA is recognized as the moderate voice of chiropractic focused on the preservation and promotion of the science, art, and philosophy of chiropractic as the integral guideposts to carry the profession forward as a leading force in health care worldwide.
ICA leadership and members are among those who have led the evolution of healthcare in the 21st century to one that is focused on health promotion, not simply disease prevention. We are focused on improving and expanding the body of clinical and basic science research; in practice-based outcomes research; and in advancing the knowledge base of the whole person effect of regular chiropractic care.
Internationally, the ICA works with our colleagues to support advances in the profession at a global scale, and when invited by associations, organizations, or governments, to assist in the development of the profession at a country level.
In 2022 and going forward, we continue our work to remove barriers to access and bring an end to the unequal treatment of chiropractors in healthcare systems worldwide. The ICA and its 501(c)(3) charity organization, the Foundation for the Advancement of Chiropractic Tenets and Science (FACTS) are registered NGOs with the United Nations.
ICA has endorsed US House Bill HR 8701 the Chiropractic Act of 2022 which will provide the needed corrections to Medicare law so that Medicare Beneficiaries who have paid into the system and who choose chiropractic care, will be treated equitably in coverage decisions.
