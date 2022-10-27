Second Largest Powerball Jackpot at $800 Million for Saturday Drawing

Check your numbers: several unclaimed prizes for Powerball/Mega Millions

JACKSON, MISS. – After remaining elusive for nearly three months, the Powerball® jackpot has surged to an estimated $800 million (estimated $383.7 million cash) for the Saturday, Oct. 29, drawing.

This whopper of a jackpot ranks as the 2nd largest jackpot in Powerball history, only behind the world record $1.56 billion Powerball jackpot in Jan. 2016 and 5th largest in U.S. lottery history.

The Powerball jackpot rolled after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Wednesday, Oct. 26: 19-36-37-46-56 and a Powerball of 24.

If a player wins Saturday’s jackpot, it will be the 6th time the Powerball jackpot has been hit this year. Previous jackpots won in 2022 include a $632.6 million jackpot hit on Jan. 5 and split by winners in California and Wisconsin; a $185.3 million jackpot won on Feb. 14 in Connecticut; a $473.1 million jackpot won on April 27 in Arizona; a $366.7 million jackpot won on June 29 in Vermont; and a $206.9 million jackpot won on Aug. 3 in Pennsylvania.

Check your numbers

With so many ways to win in Powerball and Mega Millions®, it’s important for players to check their numbers. Several unclaimed prizes for both games are waiting to be claimed.

Powerball outstanding prizes:

$500,000: A winning ticket for the Aug. 13 drawing was sold at Broadway Mart on South Broadway, McComb. Ticket expires Feb. 9, 2023.

$50,000: A winning ticket for the Oct. 1 drawing was sold at Miss Al Market on Forts Lake Road, Moss Point. Ticket expires March 30, 2023.

Mega Millions outstanding prizes:

$10,000: A winning ticket for the July 15 drawing was sold at Russell Chevron #21 on Russell Mt. Gilead Road in Meridian. Ticket expires Jan. 11, 2023.

$10,000: A winning ticket for the Aug. 9 drawing was sold at Murphy Oil #7573 on Alexander Road, Holly Springs. Ticket expires Feb. 5, 2023.

$10,000: A winning ticket for the Sept. 6 drawing was sold at Murphy Oil #7566 on Jackson Avenue, Oxford. Ticket expires March 5, 2023.

Meanwhile, the jackpots in the other draw games continue to grow. Friday night’s Mega Millions jackpot is now up to an estimated $64 million(estimated $31 million cash), and tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 jackpot is an estimated $115,000.

For more information on any of the Mississippi Lottery draw-style or scratch-off games, go to www.mslotteryhome.com.

###