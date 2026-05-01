Mississippi Player Doubles $1 Million Powerball Prize to $2 Million in Historic Drawing

JACKSON, MISS. – A Mississippi player woke up $2 million richer after a big win in Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing, thanks to a ticket purchased at Doc’s Quick Stop Exxon in Byhalia. The player matched all five white balls—3-19-35-51-67—to initially win $1 million, then doubled their prize to $2 million by adding the $1 Power Play option. Rather than using a Quick Pick, the player selected their own numbers. As of this release, the prize remains unclaimed.

Wednesday’s drawing is already being called a “Night of Millionaires” nationwide. While jackpot-winning tickets in Indiana and Kansas split the estimated $143 million top prize with an estimated cash value of $65 million, the real story extended far beyond the jackpot. An incredible 89 additional players across the country also became millionaires, bringing the total to 91 new millionaires in a single night.

In an interesting twist, the winning white ball numbers aligned in a straight vertical line on many Powerball playslips, a pattern some players intentionally use. According to the Multi-State Lottery Association (MUSL), several winners who have come forward said they used that exact approach. The Mississippi playslip, however, is structured differently and would not have allowed for that straight-line selection.

Mississippi’s $2 million winner was one of 27 players nationwide who boosted their $1 million prize by purchasing the Power Play feature. Without it, the prize would have remained at $1 million—making this win a powerful example of how a $1 add-on can make a big difference.

The Powerball jackpot now resets to an estimated $20 million with an estimated cash value of $9.1 million for the drawing on Saturday, May 2.

Players are encouraged to check their tickets carefully and sign the back immediately. For more information on how to claim prizes, visit mslottery.com or download the Mississippi Lottery Official app.

Jackpot Update

The jackpot for tonight’s Mega Millions drawing is an estimated $178 million with an estimated cash value of $79.6 million. Saturday’s Lotto America drawing is an estimated $23.85 million, with an estimated cash value of $10.84 million. If hit, it will be the third largest jackpot in the game’s history. The jackpot for tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing is an estimated $225 thousand.

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