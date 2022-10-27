Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,204 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 280,390 in the last 365 days.

Def Leppard Share Their Favourite Stadium Tour Moments

27 Oct 2022

Def Leppard, who are currently preparing for their world tour alongside Motley Crue, have just released a new video in which they share their favourite moments from their recent stadium tour. The band announced their book, Definitely: The Official Story of Def Leppard, for pre-sale last week.   

 

Def Leppard were on the road promoting their latest album, Diamond Star Halos, which debuted at No. 1 on the US Billboard Hard Rock Chart and No. 10 on the Billboard 100 earlier this year. Watch the video below. 


 

'What was my favourite moment on this tour? I can honestly say - 36 times - the opening to the set. When we're stood behind that screen and it starts to go up on the beginning of "Take What You Want," it's the most satisfying moment because we are going on stage - in front of anywhere between 30-40,000 people - playing a brand new song on The Stadium Tour.

 

'It just meant so much to us; it wasn't just a nostalgia fest - it would have been had we done the tour in 2020 we'd have had no new music, but Covid gave us that opportunity to write a new record. And, to be able to play three [new] songs, it just made our hearts sing so much, you know. The anticipation: we're waiting backstage, last song plays off the tape, and then the lights go down - it just doesn't get any better than that moment. Just spectacular!' - Joe Elliott 

 

You just read:

Def Leppard Share Their Favourite Stadium Tour Moments

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.