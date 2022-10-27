Def Leppard Share Their Favourite Stadium Tour Moments

27 Oct 2022

Def Leppard were on the road promoting their latest album, Diamond Star Halos, which debuted at No. 1 on the US Billboard Hard Rock Chart and No. 10 on the Billboard 100 earlier this year. Watch the video below.





'What was my favourite moment on this tour? I can honestly say - 36 times - the opening to the set. When we're stood behind that screen and it starts to go up on the beginning of "Take What You Want," it's the most satisfying moment because we are going on stage - in front of anywhere between 30-40,000 people - playing a brand new song on The Stadium Tour.



'It just meant so much to us; it wasn't just a nostalgia fest - it would have been had we done the tour in 2020 we'd have had no new music, but Covid gave us that opportunity to write a new record. And, to be able to play three [new] songs, it just made our hearts sing so much, you know. The anticipation: we're waiting backstage, last song plays off the tape, and then the lights go down - it just doesn't get any better than that moment. Just spectacular!' - Joe Elliott