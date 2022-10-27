Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,215 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 280,391 in the last 365 days.

Fifty Years of Pete Townshend's Debut Album, 'Who Came First'

27 Oct 2022

This month marks fifty years since the release of Pete Townshend's debut album, Who Came First

 

Released in October 1972, the album included previously released material as well as tracks - 'Pure and Easy,' 'Let's See Action' and 'Time Is Passing' - that originated as demos for the Who's aborted concept album, Lifehouse. It peaked at number 30 on the UK album chart. 

 

The Seeker, Pete Townshend's series of prints, are inspired by the idea of 'exploding out and imploding in': contrasting the dynamism of Townshend's live performance with moments of creative introspection. 

 

'I never believed that standing and playing a guitar was enough.' - Pete Townshend


Each photograph in the Seeker Series is personally chosen and signed by Pete Townshend. His selection spans his incredible career, from The High Numbers, to The Who's 2013 tour. Guitars are smashed and remade along the way, and Townshend showcases the instruments that created Tommy and 'Won't Get Fooled Again'. 

 

You just read:

Fifty Years of Pete Townshend's Debut Album, 'Who Came First'

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.