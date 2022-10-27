Fifty Years of Pete Townshend's Debut Album, 'Who Came First'
This month marks fifty years since the release of Pete Townshend's debut album, Who Came First.
Released in October 1972, the album included previously released material as well as tracks - 'Pure and Easy,' 'Let's See Action' and 'Time Is Passing' - that originated as demos for the Who's aborted concept album, Lifehouse. It peaked at number 30 on the UK album chart.
The Seeker, Pete Townshend's series of prints, are inspired by the idea of 'exploding out and imploding in': contrasting the dynamism of Townshend's live performance with moments of creative introspection.
'I never believed that standing and playing a guitar was enough.' - Pete Townshend
Each photograph in the Seeker Series is personally chosen and signed by Pete Townshend. His selection spans his incredible career, from The High Numbers, to The Who's 2013 tour. Guitars are smashed and remade along the way, and Townshend showcases the instruments that created Tommy and 'Won't Get Fooled Again'.