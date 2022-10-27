Fifty Years of Pete Townshend's Debut Album, 'Who Came First'

27 Oct 2022

Who Came First . This month marks fifty years since the release of Pete Townshend 's debut album,

Released in October 1972, the album included previously released material as well as tracks - 'Pure and Easy,' 'Let's See Action' and 'Time Is Passing' - that originated as demos for the Who's aborted concept album, Lifehouse. It peaked at number 30 on the UK album chart.

The Seeker , Pete Townshend's series of prints, are inspired by the idea of 'exploding out and imploding in': contrasting the dynamism of Townshend's live performance with moments of creative introspection.

'I never believed that standing and playing a guitar was enough.' - Pete Townshend