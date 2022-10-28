CLEARDAY SUPPORTS INTRODUCTION OF THE U.S. COGNITIVE CARE ACT THAT WILL ACCELERATE INNOVATIVE COGNITIVE CARE SOLUTIONS
At Clearday, we recognize the need for and importance of veterans receiving affordable access to health care options through innovative processes and technology”SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clearday, Inc. (OTCQX: CLRD) is pleased to recognize and support U.S. Representatives Diana Harshbarger of Tennessee (https://harshbarger.house.gov/ ) and Chip Roy of Texas (https://roy.house.gov/ ) for their introduction of the Innovative Cognitive Care for Veterans Act. The bill addresses the needs of Veterans suffering from cognitive impairments through a pilot program initiative. The pilot will launch as a part of the Veterans Community Care Program with the goal of connecting veterans, who have cognitive impairments, with new and innovative care models.
— James Walesa, CEO & Founder
James Walesa, CEO and Founder of Clearday, raved about the introduction of this bill. “Clearday is proud to be an early supporter of this important legislation. Clearday’s team members include experts with decades of experience in cognitive care. At Clearday, we recognize the need for and importance of veterans receiving affordable access to health care options through innovative processes and technology.” Walesa also noted a GAO report from 2020 that estimates veteran spending for long-term cognitive care is projected to double to $14.3 billion in the next 15 years and that this statistic underscores the importance of using proven technologies to provide the best of cognitive care that is affordable.
Clearday provides several innovative technologies, including a virtual care option, that leverages our ground-breaking software, Clearday at Home. Mr. Walesa stated, “We are ready to provide cognitive care virtually, particularly to those in rural areas. Today, the VA estimates over 2.8 million veterans are living in rural areas.”
Clearday at Home can deliver its industry-leading care via Pad, laptop, desktop and its Care robot called Mitra, “the trusted companion.”
About Clearday™
Clearday™ is an innovative non-acute longevity healthcare services company with a modern, hopeful vision for making high-quality care options more accessible, affordable, and empowering for older Americans and those who love and care for them. Clearday has a decade-long experience in non-acute care through its subsidiary Memory Care America, which operates highly rated residential memory care communities in four U.S. states. Clearday at Home – its digital service – brings Clearday to the intersection of telehealth, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and subscription-based content.
Learn more about Clearday at www.myclearday.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terms such as "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "continue," "could," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "should," "will," "expect," "objective," "projection," "forecast," "goal," "guidance," "outlook," "effort," "target," "trajectory," "focus," "work to," "attempt," "pursue," or other comparable terms. However, the absence of these words does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by us in light of our experience and our perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors we believe are appropriate in the circumstances and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Clearday's views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof.
