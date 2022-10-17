HEALTHCARE COMPANY DISRUPTS NURSING HOMES ROUTINES - SAVING SENIORS FROM THOSE BORING DAYS

Our Little Rock Robotics Team

Clearday provides a solution to the overloaded senior and cognitive care industry through Mitra- The Trusted Companion!

Clearday (OTCQX:CLRD-OTCQX)

HEALTHCARE COMPANY DISRUPTSNURSING HOMES ROUTINES -SAVING SENIORS FROM THOSEBORING DAYS Clearday (CLRD-OTCQX) Clearday announced today its expansion of robotic services to continue its disruption of elder care and provide engaging and meaningful routines that enable older Americans to stay at home rather than go to a nursing home. Clearday's robotic services are delivered through Mitra – the trusted companion. Clearday has successfully provided its robotic services at its residential care facilities. The robotic services have made a more engaging experience for older Americans and advanced the therapies provided by Clearday. “We are very proud to build on the success of our initial use of robotic services in our facilities and our decades of experience serving older Americans with cognitive issues to bring robotic services in the home environment” said James Walesa, Clearday’s CEO. “Our robotic services provide a unique combination of technology and specific applications or care cases that provide a fun and engaging experience and provide a platform for us to deliver better care, including care that enhances physical therapies and use our proprietary Clearday Virtual streams that are a true advancement for cognitive care” added Mr. Walesa.Mr. Walesa states Clearday’s mission is to enable older Americans to age in the right place. Ninety percent of Americans want to stay in their homes and are challenged by the increasing expenses and care giver issues. Mitra provides care cases for safety, security and engagement. Mitra will detect falls and other dangerous situations and, leveraging proprietary human fleet management, provide alerts including calling EMS and family members. Mitra also provides a platform to assist prescription management, physical therapies, telehealth and remote monitoring.Ten thousand Americans turn 65 every day. Seventy-Two million Americans today are over 65 years of age. "Our robotic services give older Americans the ability to afford to stay at home in a safe environment that can provide better care solutions by providing advanced therapies and enhancing care givers” noted Mr. Walesa. “We believe that Mitra, the trusted companion, is a solution to disrupt and improve elder care in a home environment the same way that we have improved care in our residential facilities” added Mr. Walesa.“No one has found a way to beat Father Time and no older American should have an inactive day that complicates their cognitive health. Clearday, strives daily to develop products and services to support our mantra, “No one should be alone.” said James Walesa.We take care of hundreds of people every day in our Memory Care America communities. We learn from them. We see and hear families’ stories. They feel guilty and are not sure if they are doing the right thing.Memory Care America serves those with cognitive disorders. A new case of dementia is diagnosed every 57 seconds according to the Alzheimer’s Association. We have spent almost a decade building a brand to help those with their hands full begging for help!“We have been using robots inside our communities, and they are making a huge difference,” said Linda Carrasco, President of MCA. “We are thrilled to bring the robot team to Little Rock, Arkansas." We will be debuting them on October 25th in Bryant, Arkansas, at 6401 Boone Road, Bryant, AR 72022.Mitra, a marvel of robotic technology and innovation, is 44 inches high with a 24-inch base and the best in class artificial intelligence and other robotic engineering. It combines the best of robotics by Invento Robotics and decades of elder care experience by Clearday.Learn more about Clearday (CLRD-OTCQX) and its groundbreaking initiatives, Clearday Labs , at Clearday’s website www.myclearday.com “We are proud to tackle and solve care for the most challenging group first, those with Cognitive Disorders, a market that we believe has more than 22 million persons” noted James WalesaAbout Clearday™Clearday™ is an innovative non-acute longevity health care services company with a modern, hopeful vision for making high quality care options more accessible, affordable, and empowering for older Americans and those who love and care for them. Clearday has a decade-long experience in non-acute care through its subsidiary Memory Care America, which operates highly rated residential memory care communities in four U.S. states. Clearday at Home – its digital service – brings Clearday to the intersection of telehealth, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and subscription-based content.Learn more about Clearday at www.myclearday.com Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terms such as "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "continue," "could," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "should," "will," "expect," "objective," "projection," "forecast," "goal," "guidance," "outlook," "effort," "target," "trajectory," "focus," "work to," "attempt," "pursue," or other comparable terms. 