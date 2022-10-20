Join the ROBOLUTION of Care
Clearday Announces The Robolution in Care with MITRA – the trusted companion.
Clearday (OTCQX:CLRD-OTCQX)UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clearday (OTCQX:CLRD-OTCQX)
Over the past few years, news outlets around the world have been reporting on a critical issue facing the care industry – the demand for caregivers far outweighs the supply. Some reports note that statistics show only one job applicant for every forty-three open positions.
Last year alone, fifteen million patients received care at home which amounted to approximately 600 million home visits, according to the National Association for Home Care and Hospice (NAHC). That number is expected to grow to 627 million by 2027.
As it currently stands, twenty-two million Americans are diagnosed with cognitive disorders. Expected increases in the number of people living with cognitive impairment will place significantly greater demands on our existing systems of care.
The trends are clear. At-home health has more business than it has caregivers. For this reason and many others, the long-term care industry has to change.
Clearday has an answer.
At Clearday, we have made it our mission to support “Aging in the Right Place.”
We believe technology is needed to enhance and empower caregivers and medical professionals to properly care for the aging population and those with cognitive disorders. That is why Clearday has partnered with Invento Robotics to develop Mitra – a companion robot built by caregivers, for caregivers – which offers families the support and help they all want and so desperately need in caring for their loved ones.
Key features of Mitra – the Companion Robot:
- Artificial Intelligence
- Open-Source Software
- Autonomous Navigation
- Purpose Built for Care
- Safety and Fall Detection
- Fleet Management
Specialty Service Available Upon Request:
- Master Level Cognitive Care
- Telehealth Support
- Distinctive Physical Therapy
- Daily Digital Care Map
With the help of Invento Robotics, we have successfully combined Mitra’s robotic capabilities with Clearday’s groundbreaking Digital Care Maps to provide daily engagement that supports a strong mind, a limber body, and a soulful experience for individuals suffering from cognitive disorders. Standing forty-two inches tall and twenty-four inches wide, Mitra offers the first virtual cognitive care platform with thousands of hours of digital content, which we refer to as “The Library of Congress for Care,” to patients and their caregivers.
Today Clearday is happy to announce the pilot of our at-home companion care robotic services in Ann Arbor, Michigan. This initiative will provide data for studies that will aid in evaluating the robot’s ability to help those with cognitive issues in an at-home setting.
“We are very proud to provide a unique combination of advanced robotic services and applications of care cases dedicated to innovating care,” said Rick Morris, Clearday’s lead for robotic services and development.
James Walesa, CEO/Founder of Clearday stated, “Robotics is a force multiplier the country needs. Clearday is a small public company headquartered in San Antonio, Texas and we would like people to fully appreciate our advancements to bring robotic services to care. The implementation of robotics and the sale of robots is a significant step that demonstrates our advancement from a residential care provider to an innovative care tech company.”
Go to https://myclearday.com/newsroom/join-the-robolution-of-care/ to hear Clearday’s robotic story of origin.
See the Future of Care at www.myclearday.com.
About Clearday™
Clearday™ is an innovative non-acute longevity healthcare services company with a modern, hopeful vision for making high-quality care options more accessible, affordable, and empowering for older Americans and those who love and care for them. Clearday has a decade-long experience in non-acute care through its subsidiary Memory Care America, which operates highly rated residential memory care communities in four U.S. states. Clearday at Home – its digital service – brings Clearday to the intersection of telehealth, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and subscription-based content.
Learn more about Clearday at www.myclearday.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terms such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “should,” “will,” “expect,” “objective,” “projection,” “forecast,” “goal,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “effort,” “target,” “trajectory,” “focus,” “work to,” “attempt,” “pursue,” or other comparable terms. However, the absence of these words does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by u
s in light of our experience and our perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors we believe are appropriate in the circumstances and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Clearday’s views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof. This release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities of Clearday
Investor Relations
investors@myclearday.com
Press Contact
Ginny Connolly
ginny@myclearday.com
210-451-0839
James Walesa
CEO & Founder, Clearday
210-451-0839
James Walesa
Clearday
+1 210-451-0839
email us here
Mitra Meets Mr. Malcolm