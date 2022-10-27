COVID-19 Daily Update 10-27-2022

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of October 27, 2022, there are currently 769 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been 11 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 7,513 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 52-year old male from Kanawha County, a 90-year old female from Putnam County, a 45-year old male from Wyoming County, a 91-year old male from Morgan County, an 89-year old female from Kanawha County, a 74-year old female from Raleigh County, a 66-year old female from Berkeley County, an 83-year old female from Mercer County, an 89-year old female from Marion County, a 68-year old female from Harrison County, and an 89-year old male from Harrison County.​

“As we mourn the West Virginia lives lost today, we must not lose sight of our power to prevent severe illness and additional deaths by staying up-to-date on COVID vaccines and boosters,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (8), Berkeley (65), Boone (7), Braxton (5), Brooke (4), Cabell (28), Calhoun (2), Clay (3), Doddridge (3), Fayette (14), Gilmer (7), Grant (12), Greenbrier (12), Hampshire (18), Hancock (4), Hardy (3), Harrison (37), Jackson (7), Jefferson (17), Kanawha (73), Lewis (5), Lincoln (4), Logan (15), Marion (38), Marshall (8), Mason (16), McDowell (14), Mercer (31), Mineral (20), Mingo (12), Monongalia (30), Monroe (8), Morgan (5), Nicholas (6), Ohio (19), Pendleton (4), Pleasants (0), Pocahontas (1), Preston (9), Putnam (12), Raleigh (52), Randolph (14), Ritchie (7), Roane (8), Summers (10), Taylor (4), Tucker (1), Tyler (5), Upshur (9), Wayne (6), Webster (4), Wetzel (8), Wirt (0), Wood (41), Wyoming (14). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

West Virginians ages 6 months and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination. All individuals ages 6 months and older should receive a primary series of vaccination, the initial set of shots that teaches the body to recognize and fight the virus that causes COVID-19. At this time, one Omicron booster shot (bivalent) is recommended for everyone ages 5 years and older who completed the primary series, and their most recent COVID-19 shot was at least 2 months ago.

Visit the WV COVID-19 Vaccination Due Date Calculator, a free, online tool that helps individuals figure out when they may be due for a COVID-19 shot, making it easier to stay up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccination. To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines, or to find a vaccine, visit vaccines.gov, vaccinate.wv.gov, or call 1-833-734-0965. Please visit the COVID-19 testing locations page to locate COVID-19 testing near you.​