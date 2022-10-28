Denim Marketing Sweeps Social Media Awards at the OBIEs
Agency wins 4 Gold and 2 Silver for exceptional work
A huge congratulations to Denim Marketing and our clients! Social media continues to change daily, and we work hard to adapt strategies that ensure our clients succeed in this ever-changing landscape.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Denim Marketing swept the social media marketing categories at the 42nd Annual OBIE Awards, winning six OBIES – four Gold and two Silver. The Social Media Campaign Builder/Developer category is of particular merit, where the agency won both the Gold and Silver awards for client work.
— Carol Morgan
The OBIE Awards are the premier awards in the Atlanta new home construction industry for sales and marketing. They are presented annually by the Atlanta Sales and Marketing Council (SMC) on behalf of the Greater Atlanta Home Builders Association (HBA) to recognize outstanding achievements.
“A huge congratulations to the entire team at Denim Marketing and our clients for these wins,” Denim Marketing Founder and President Carol Morgan said. “Social media continues to change daily, and we work hard to adapt strategies that ensure our clients succeed in this ever-changing landscape.”
Best Social Media Campaign Builder/Developer
Gold – Ranch Cottages for Rent - The Cottages by Jim Chapman Communities launched a social media brand campaign spotlighting community features and reasons residents love to rent from The Cottages. These unique selling points include Trendy Interior Design Elements, Ideal Locations, Stylish Appointments, South After Amenities, Lock and Leave Lifestyle, Zero Maintenance, Connected Community, Outdoor Living and Spacious Home Plans.
Silver – Artisan Built Communities - Artisan Built Communities looks to social media as a way to attract potential home buyers searching for a new home in Paulding County, GA. Social media is an excellent tool for both finding new potential customers and keeping a business in the consideration process for those still on the house hunt. Denim Marketing is proud to contribute to this win by managing the Artisan Built Instagram page.
Best Social Media Application Builder/Developer
Gold – Womack Custom Homes - When Denim Marketing began working with Womack Custom Homes, the Instagram page had 12 total followers and no shared posts. Using trending social media hashtags and giving special attention to the page’s overall grid view, the Womack Custom Homes Instagram has garnered impressive results. As of June 15, 2022, Followers nearly doubled, increasing by 90% from 330 to 626 Followers and growing.
Best Social Media Application Associate for One Site
Gold – Denim Expert Series - Denim Marketing launched the Expert Series campaign on its blog to share insight from experienced industry professionals and position its brand as a thought leader. The Denim team asked leading industry members to participate in the series by answering questions about their companies, background in the homebuilding industry, areas of expertise, thoughts on current industry trends, tips for businesses and other industry professionals, etc.
Best Social Media Campaign Associate
Silver – Denim Expert Series - Expert interviews covered a range of prominent industry topics, including sales training, real estate e-commerce, active adult community marketing, home builder marketing design, business development, digital marketing strategies, website development and women in building. Denim Marketing promoted this series on a broad range of social media sites, including LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
Best Email Marketing Message
Gold - Artisan Built Email Marketing – The Artisan Built team created a series of autoresponder email messages for prospects to receive once they become a lead in the builder’s CRM system. The autoresponder program consists of a series of 13 emails sent over the course of 12 weeks. Three unique templates were created for this series, with all three templates featuring a coordinated design showcasing the Artisan Built brand.
