VOGSY STRENGTHENS ITS ‘CONNECTED ERP’ WITH JIRA INTEGRATION
By connecting two mission-critical applications, customers benefit from automated budget, margin, and resource tracking. VOGSY boosts appeal to tech market.BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VOGSY, the connected ERP solution for the B2B Services Industry, announces the release of its new Jira integration.
This integration, the first of its kind, allows VOGSY users to manage and update Jira issues from inside the ERP’s project card and track budgets and margins automatically.
“What makes this unique are two things.” Explains VOGSY CEO Mark van Leeuwen. “First, our ability to seamlessly connect the Jira world of epics and issues to the VOGSY world of project milestones, budgets, staffing, margins, and project accounting is unrivalled. And for our customers to set this up in minutes and without our help is groundbreaking.”
The integration also covers a plug-in for Jira users; without leaving the Jira application, time is tracked on the correct project deliverable. According to VOGSY, this solves the biggest headache of any previous ERP-to-Jira integration.
Leo Koster, the founder of VOGSY, remarks: “Previous attempts by other vendors were either sub-par or entirely fruitless. Tracking time is only half of the equation; mapping the work to the correct budget, invoicing schedule, and cost rates are where others got this wrong. We cracked that nut and made it simple and robust.”
Jira is commonly used by technology companies. Their development teams do not appreciate switching between various tools to keep track of their time. Often they have a different view of their daily tasks and routines. Their work structure does not automatically match the client-facing project deliverables. This new integration dramatically enhances VOGSY’s appeal for hypergrowth marketing-turned-tech firms.
Connected software, data, and processes are a key priority for service businesses. The Jira integration is an especially noteworthy step in the next phase of VOGSY’s Connected ERP vision. “There will be many more integrations to follow, but this one opens an entirely new market for us and is especially valuable to our customers as well to the development of our business,” concludes Leo Koster.
The Jira integration is available to VOGSY customers now. Learn more about its benefits in this blog post.
About VOGSY
VOGSY is the Connected ERP for the B2B Services industry, providing Enterprise-grade software without the Enterprise price tag, with a much faster time to value. VOGSY has a strong pedigree. We serve B2B service industries such as Marketing, Consulting and Technology around the globe. Executives, managers and other professionals in sales, finance, operations and project management get their jobs done faster. With connected processes and data from VOGSY. For more information, contact info@vogsy.com or visit www.vogsy.com.
