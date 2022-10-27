CORAL GABLES MUSEUM TO OPEN TWO NEW EXHIBITIONS WITH RAUL AND MILY DE MOLINA IN NOVEMBER 2022

Jean-Francois Rauzier. Manhattan Farms, 2013. Raul de Molina. Miami River Cops, 1985. Max Grüter. Winker, 2011.

Exhibits will give museumgoers a chance to see Miami in the 1980s and experience never before seen contemporary art from the De Molina’s private collection

CORAL GABLES, FL, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Coral Gables Museum is pleased to announce two new exhibitions that will open on November 22, 2022, From the Streets to Television; 1980s Miami in the Journalistic Eye of Raúl de Molina; and Letters From Overseas: Zooming into the De Molina’s Collection. From the Streets to Television… presents a look at Miami in the 1980s through historical photographs by Raul de Molina, renowned co-host of Univision’s #1 entertainment show El Gordo y La Flaca, at a time when he primarily worked as a photojournalist. Letters from Overseas… gathers international contemporary artwork from the family’s personal collection. The shows are curated by Yuni Villalonga, Director of Curatorial Projects for the Coral Gables Museum.

Before finding a niche on television, Raul started his career as a photojournalist for publications such as Time, Newsweek, and USA Today. The exhibition, From the Streets to Television… gathers a selection of images that portray the city during the 1980s. His keen photographic eye led him to capture events that made history - from protests and riots, to drug dealing and police corruption. These are complemented with behind-the-scenes shots of NBC’s hit crime drama Miami Vice as it was filmed throughout Miami Beach.

“One of the series featured in the show is The Miami Cops, in which Raul captured faces that were making the news then, as they were key players in the wave of corruption of the time. He immortalized images of famous and infamous cases that made history in town, such as the 1985 Miami River Cops Case where he was the first photojournalistic to arrive at the scene,” said Villalonga. “At the same time, as a photojournalist, he managed to shoot unique images of the series Miami Vice, built upon many of those real stories, that helped create long-standing stereotypes of Miami. The real and the made-up scenes that we get to see through Raul’s lenses offer a privileged perspective on the events that he is narrating.”

Letters from Overseas…, is a never-before-seen treasure trove of contemporary art from Raul and Mily De Molina’s personal collection. Reflective

of the couple’s wide interest in the cultures of the world, this exhibition presents over twenty contemporary artists from distinct geographies that explore the spaces they inhabit. The work includes a range of techniques and mediums from video and photography to painting, sculpture, and installation.

“This selection is only a small fraction of the collection that responds to the curatorial theme, and of course, the space constraints. There are many other fantastic works that could have been included, and should definitely be considered for other shows,” commented Villalonga.

“I left Cuba as a young child and to now have my career’s work exhibited in my second home, Miami, is very special to me,” said Raul de Molina. “I am thrilled to partner with the team at Coral Gables Museum to share my photographs and some of my contemporary art collection. My wife, Mily and I love to travel, and many of these pieces are reflective of the adventures we’ve had together and the cultures we admire.”

“We are thrilled that Raul has donated a major series of his historical photographs of Miami of the 1980s to our permanent collection. Our museum’s mission is to celebrate civic arts, in other words, life in the city, urbanism, and architecture with a particular focus on Coral Gables and Miami. Thus, we are very grateful for this generous donation, which will expand our permanent collection in the right direction,” said Elvis Fuentes, the Executive Director of the Coral Gables Museum.

These exhibitions are made possible through the generous support of ArtesMiami and U.S. Century Bank, with additional support from City National Bank. Through them, Raul and Mily de Molina’s collection will reach new audiences to reflect on Miami’s past, while enjoying some of the best contemporary art from around the world.

About Raul De Molina

Raúl De Molina was born in Havana, Cuba, in 1959 and then lived in Spain. At age 16, he immigrated to the United States where he became interested in photography. After his graduation from the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale, he became a freelance photographer, first in sports and then working for The Associated Press, before focusing on the entertainment industry. With his camera, he has captured some of the biggest celebrities of his time, often going to great lengths to do so. Involved in the television world since the 1990s, Raúl’s star has only grown steadily. He’s the co-host of Univision’s El Gordo y La Flaca, which just celebrated its 24th year on air and has consistently been rated Univision’s #1 entertainment news show. In 2008, he was named one of People en Español’s “Most Influential Hispanics.” Raúl and Mily de Molina live in Key Biscayne, FL.

About the Coral Gables Museum

The Coral Gables Museum fosters an appreciation for the Civic Arts in Coral Gables. It explores and celebrates the history, vision, urban and environmental design, and cultural landscape of the City Beautiful within a broad audience that goes from children, families, and community members to national and international visitors. The museum optimizes its mission by cultivating effective partnerships, and providing programming that includes exhibitions, educational programs, lectures, tours, publications and special events.

