Lexington Fire Station #21 Running on Sunshine
Lowers Overhead Cost, Saves Taxpayer Money for 25 years
Projects like the Fire Station can help them to direct more of their budgets to saving lives and property away from utility expenses, which is a win for everyone.”LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY, FAYETTE, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solar Energy Solutions (SES) installed a 21.8 kW rooftop solar system on Lexington Fire Station #21. The array will help lower the operating costs for the station by thousands of dollars a year for the next 25 years. It will also insulate the station from future utility increases.
The system will produce roughly 25,000 kWh per year, reducing CO2 emissions equivalent to the electricity used by more than two homes or the fuel used by more than three cars each year. Over the 25-year guaranteed lifetime of the system, it will avoid CO2 emissions equivalent to 455,086 pounds of coal burned.
Station 21 opened in 2001 and serves Gleneagles, Hamburg, Todds Rd., Arlington, Polo Club, Palumbo, and the I-75 corridor. It is home to an engine and ladder company, as well as an emergency care unit. Generally, fire stations are “energy intensive” because firefighters occupy them and use communication systems all of the time. As such, fire apparatus exhaust systems, and other equipment require an above average amount of electricity. We anticipate approximately 80% of the energy generated will be consumed by Station 21, with the remaining 20% being exported back to the grid.
SES was chosen for this project through a competitive bid process in February. This project is the 38th installation the company has done for a municipal entity throughout the region in the past 5+ years. In that time, SES installed 3.4 MWs of solar for Municipal/government/military entities. Together, those projects are projected to save over $50,000 in taxpayer dollars each year.
“SES is thrilled to add the Lexington Fire Station #21 to our growing portfolio of government and nonprofit installations,” said Jeffrey Nazarko, vice president of sales & marketing at SES. We are grateful for the trust that the Fire Station placed in us on this project. As a Lexington founded company, it means a lot to us to work with members of our hometown community. Projects like the Fire Station can help them to direct more of their budgets to saving lives and property away from utility expenses, which is a win for everyone.”
The solar panels were funded by the City’s Energy Improvement Fund, which invested approximately $45,000 into the station. James Bush, in the Department of Environmental Quality and Public Works, leads the City’s Energy Initiatives Section and managed the project. “We’ve focused on energy efficiency for years,” Bush said. “Now we’re at a point where using solar panels to generate energy is a cost effective option to consider.” Solar panels were installed at two Lexington fire stations in April 2021 as part of a long-term, renewable energy initiative.
