PAULA ABDUL PRESENTS FASHION AWARD IN QATAR
Celebrity Guests Scheduled to Attend Include Janet Jackson, Bella Hadid, Maxwell
I am thrilled and honored to be here amid the beauty of the country and its people.”FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PAULA ABDUL joins the festivities at QATAR CREATES, celebrating the diversity of cultural activities in Qatar. The week-long festival features the unveiling of monumental public art installations for the Art Mill Museum and the Lusail Exhibition, as well as the inauguration of Qatar’s Northern Heritage Sites. The presentation of the reinstalled Museum of Islamic Art will be followed on consecutive days by the world renowned Fashion Trust Arabia Award Ceremony, the opening of Forever Valentino Exhibition, and crowned with the Naomi Campbell “EMERGE” Fashion Show and Charity Gala tonight, where iconic international star Paula Abdul presents the Debut Talent Award to one of the nominated outstanding emerging fashion designers, along with Middle East acting superstar Youssra. Paula is the guest of Sheikha Al-Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Chairperson of the Qatar Museums and Doha Film Institute. Others scheduled to attend are Janet Jackson, Bella Hadid and Maxwell. It was a lovely reunion for Paula and Janet Jackson, for whom Paula did choreography at the height of her career. Paula says of her visit, “I am thrilled and honored to be here amid the beauty of this country and its people. It is also wonderful reuniting with old friends.”
— Paula Abdul
(photos available through Getty Images)
