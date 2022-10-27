Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,248 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 280,388 in the last 365 days.

PAULA ABDUL PRESENTS FASHION AWARD IN QATAR

Celebrity Guests Scheduled to Attend Include Janet Jackson, Bella Hadid, Maxwell

I am thrilled and honored to be here amid the beauty of the country and its people.”
— Paula Abdul
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PAULA ABDUL joins the festivities at QATAR CREATES, celebrating the diversity of cultural activities in Qatar. The week-long festival features the unveiling of monumental public art installations for the Art Mill Museum and the Lusail Exhibition, as well as the inauguration of Qatar’s Northern Heritage Sites. The presentation of the reinstalled Museum of Islamic Art will be followed on consecutive days by the world renowned Fashion Trust Arabia Award Ceremony, the opening of Forever Valentino Exhibition, and crowned with the Naomi Campbell “EMERGE” Fashion Show and Charity Gala tonight, where iconic international star Paula Abdul presents the Debut Talent Award to one of the nominated outstanding emerging fashion designers, along with Middle East acting superstar Youssra. Paula is the guest of Sheikha Al-Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Chairperson of the Qatar Museums and Doha Film Institute. Others scheduled to attend are Janet Jackson, Bella Hadid and Maxwell. It was a lovely reunion for Paula and Janet Jackson, for whom Paula did choreography at the height of her career. Paula says of her visit, “I am thrilled and honored to be here amid the beauty of this country and its people. It is also wonderful reuniting with old friends.”

(photos available through Getty Images)

JoAnn Geffen
JAG PR
+1 818-905-5511
email us here

You just read:

PAULA ABDUL PRESENTS FASHION AWARD IN QATAR

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, International Organizations, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.