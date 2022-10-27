Waypoint TV Airing Never Before Seen Coverage of The Sport Fishing Championship
EINPresswire.com/ -- The world’s leading entertainment destination for hunting, fishing, and outdoor adventure programming, Waypoint TV is hosting the first of three, three-hour, Sport Fishing Championship series, Thursday October 27th, from 8 to 11 pm EST on Samsung TV Plus (Channel 1184), PLUTO (Channel 2205), VIZIO (Channel 258), LG (Channel 486), SLING, XUMO (Channel 718), and Local Now (Channel 2100) and the Waypoint TV app and website.
The Sport Fishing Championship is the premier offshore fishing series with point-based tournaments, and one grand champion, with a $1 million prize winner. The Sport Fishing Championship was created to showcase the sport of saltwater fishing, positively impact the local economies of their championship towns and continuously improve their championship tournaments around a championship competition.
These action-packed, suspenseful tournaments will have you on the edge of your seats as the best teams battle it out for the ultimate prize. Included in this first event is never before seen coverage from the 2022 Sport Fishing Championship and begins with the Louisiana Gulf Coast Billfish Classic, continuing with the CNSD White Marlin Tournament, and wrapping up with the NEFMA 50th Bluewater Tournament. You will feel the same highs and lows of saltwater fishing as the teams do. Calm one minute and fighting an intense adrenaline rush the next. You will also be able to join, reflect, and listen in on the conversations on catch and release, conservation, keeping fish healthy, and the mindset of anglers in between the action.
“Our 2022 season of the Sport Fishing Championship made history, but we are just getting started. Partnering with Waypoint TV is a fantastic next step as we look for new ways to serve the millions of saltwater fishing enthusiasts and transform the industry” said Sport Fishing Championship, CEO and Commissioner, Mark Neifeld.
"Waypoint is committed to providing our growing audience with the best fishing content on the planet. The Sport Fishing Championship series fits that mold and I have no doubt that viewers will thoroughly enjoy this exclusive experience on Waypoint TV. Get your popcorn ready! " said Waypoint TV’s CEO, Builder Brock.
“Our partnership with The Sport Fishing Championship brings world class fishing, huge cash prizes and epic destinations to our audience. The production quality, entertainment value and overall excitement that goes along with the Sport Fishing Championship is simply unmatched. If that isn’t enough to become a super fan of this tournament, just take a look at the impact these tournaments have on the local economies, it’s remarkable. Our viewers will be thrilled with never before seen footage and tournament action. Be sure to tune in, you aren’t going to want to miss this special event! ” said Waypoint TV’s Director of Business Development, Graig Hale.
This event is the first of three hosted by Waypoint TV. Make sure you keep up with Waypoint TV on our social media pages, so you do not miss these awesome marathons! Upcoming Sport Fishing Championship Marathons on Waypoint TV:
Sport Fishing Championship Event #2: November 24th from 8 to 11 pm EST, featuring Gulf Coast Masters, Mississippi Gulf Coast Billfish Classic, and Emerald Coast Blue Marlin Classic.
Sport Fishing Championship Event #3: December 15th from 8 to 11 pm EST, featuring South Jersey Yacht Sales Offshore Showdown, Oak Bluffs Bluewater Classic, and Texas International Fishing Tournament.
About The Sport Fishing Championship
The Sport Fishing Championship (SFC) is the world's premier offshore fishing series, consisting of eleven points-based tournaments, culminating in one grand champion angling team. Competitors earn points based on their placement in SFC Qualifying Tournaments and additional points for every qualified catch recorded throughout the regular season. The top team receives a substantial cash prize and the prestigious SFC Championship Trophy. For more information about the SFC, visit SportFishingChampionship.com or follow on social @sportfishingchampionship.
About Waypoint TV
Waypoint TV is the Destination for entertainment for hunting, fishing, and outdoor adventure content. Waypoint TV is dedicated to providing a true connection between the viewer and the outdoors through their Television channel, online streaming platform, Apps, and Podcast Network. Find your destination at www.waypointtv.com and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.
For additional information, visit www.waypointtv.com
Press Contact for Waypoint TV
Kaitlyn Conti
The Sport Fishing Championship is the premier offshore fishing series with point-based tournaments, and one grand champion, with a $1 million prize winner. The Sport Fishing Championship was created to showcase the sport of saltwater fishing, positively impact the local economies of their championship towns and continuously improve their championship tournaments around a championship competition.
These action-packed, suspenseful tournaments will have you on the edge of your seats as the best teams battle it out for the ultimate prize. Included in this first event is never before seen coverage from the 2022 Sport Fishing Championship and begins with the Louisiana Gulf Coast Billfish Classic, continuing with the CNSD White Marlin Tournament, and wrapping up with the NEFMA 50th Bluewater Tournament. You will feel the same highs and lows of saltwater fishing as the teams do. Calm one minute and fighting an intense adrenaline rush the next. You will also be able to join, reflect, and listen in on the conversations on catch and release, conservation, keeping fish healthy, and the mindset of anglers in between the action.
“Our 2022 season of the Sport Fishing Championship made history, but we are just getting started. Partnering with Waypoint TV is a fantastic next step as we look for new ways to serve the millions of saltwater fishing enthusiasts and transform the industry” said Sport Fishing Championship, CEO and Commissioner, Mark Neifeld.
"Waypoint is committed to providing our growing audience with the best fishing content on the planet. The Sport Fishing Championship series fits that mold and I have no doubt that viewers will thoroughly enjoy this exclusive experience on Waypoint TV. Get your popcorn ready! " said Waypoint TV’s CEO, Builder Brock.
“Our partnership with The Sport Fishing Championship brings world class fishing, huge cash prizes and epic destinations to our audience. The production quality, entertainment value and overall excitement that goes along with the Sport Fishing Championship is simply unmatched. If that isn’t enough to become a super fan of this tournament, just take a look at the impact these tournaments have on the local economies, it’s remarkable. Our viewers will be thrilled with never before seen footage and tournament action. Be sure to tune in, you aren’t going to want to miss this special event! ” said Waypoint TV’s Director of Business Development, Graig Hale.
This event is the first of three hosted by Waypoint TV. Make sure you keep up with Waypoint TV on our social media pages, so you do not miss these awesome marathons! Upcoming Sport Fishing Championship Marathons on Waypoint TV:
Sport Fishing Championship Event #2: November 24th from 8 to 11 pm EST, featuring Gulf Coast Masters, Mississippi Gulf Coast Billfish Classic, and Emerald Coast Blue Marlin Classic.
Sport Fishing Championship Event #3: December 15th from 8 to 11 pm EST, featuring South Jersey Yacht Sales Offshore Showdown, Oak Bluffs Bluewater Classic, and Texas International Fishing Tournament.
About The Sport Fishing Championship
The Sport Fishing Championship (SFC) is the world's premier offshore fishing series, consisting of eleven points-based tournaments, culminating in one grand champion angling team. Competitors earn points based on their placement in SFC Qualifying Tournaments and additional points for every qualified catch recorded throughout the regular season. The top team receives a substantial cash prize and the prestigious SFC Championship Trophy. For more information about the SFC, visit SportFishingChampionship.com or follow on social @sportfishingchampionship.
About Waypoint TV
Waypoint TV is the Destination for entertainment for hunting, fishing, and outdoor adventure content. Waypoint TV is dedicated to providing a true connection between the viewer and the outdoors through their Television channel, online streaming platform, Apps, and Podcast Network. Find your destination at www.waypointtv.com and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.
For additional information, visit www.waypointtv.com
Press Contact for Waypoint TV
Kaitlyn Conti
Waypoint TV
email us here