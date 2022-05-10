Waypoint TV Channel Now Available on Pluto TV
Waypoint TV brings Pluto TV users 24/7 access to the finest hunting and fishing entertainmentAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Waypoint TV, the world’s leading entertainment destination for hunting, fishing, and outdoor adventure programming, announced today that the Waypoint TV channel is now available 24/7 on Pluto TV, the leading free streaming television service.
Waypoint TV channel features the world’s best fishing, hunting and outdoor adventure content and will feature series such as Local Knowledge, Saltwater Experience, Into the Blue, Flats Class, Silver Kings, Stomping Grounds, Chasing November, Struttinbuck, and more.
“Pluto TV delivers hundreds of channels and on-demand libraries for 24/7 streaming with programming from categories spanning sports, reality, classic TV, movies, home & DIY, music, and more," said Will Gurman, VP of Global Partnerships and Content Strategy at Paramount Streaming. "We are constantly expanding and looking into content that piques the interest of our fans. We are thrilled to bring Waypoint TV to Pluto TV audiences where they can experience a variety of recreational and outdoor sports from their living room for free."
Waypoint TV continues to experience incredible growth in viewership. Its distribution on Pluto TV positions Waypoint as the fastest growing and most widely distributed streaming television channel for hunting and fishing programming.
"Pluto TV is one of the most popular streaming services in the world. I've been an avid user of the service for years now and couldn't be more excited about this all coming together. With the launch of Waypoint TV on Pluto TV, we are providing millions of viewers with immediate access to the best fishing, hunting, and outdoor adventure programming - for free. This is a big win for all. We’ve got some extraordinary things coming to the channel soon – be sure to stay tuned,” said Waypoint CEO Builder Brock
About Pluto TV
Pluto TV, a Paramount Company, is the leading free streaming television service delivering hundreds of live, linear channels and thousands of titles on-demand to a global audience of over 64 million monthly active users. The Emmy ® award-winning service curates a diverse lineup of channels, in partnership with nearly 400 international media companies, offering a wide array of genres, languages, and categories featuring movies, television series, sports, news, lifestyle, kids and much more. Pluto TV can be easily accessed and streamed across mobile, web and connected TV devices. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Pluto TV’s growing international footprint extends across three continents and 30 countries and territories.
About Waypoint TV
Launched in 2016, Waypoint is a modern media company building the world’s leading entertainment destination for hunting and fishing programming content. Waypoint is dedicated to providing “access to
the outdoors” through its multiple TVs and digital platforms, including online streaming video, apps, live channels, and podcasts. Now there is no off-season.
For additional information, visit www.waypointtv.com.
