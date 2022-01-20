Waypoint TV Channel Now Available on SLING TV
Waypoint TV provides millions of SLING users with 24/7 access to the finest hunting and fishing entertainmentAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Waypoint TV, the world’s leading entertainment destination for hunting and fishing programming content, announced today that the Waypoint TV channel is available 24/7 on SLING TV. Waypoint TV has experienced incredible growth this year, and their distribution on SLING further solidifies them as the fastest growing streaming television channel in hunting and fishing programming.
As a leading streaming service, SLING instantly delivers live and on-demand television to compatible internet-connected devices. SLING offers the most popular live sports, news, sports, entertainment and kids programming, available through subscriptions starting at $35 per month. Waypoint TV will now be included in the SLING Free lineup, giving the network the ability to reach the widest access across its platform and will immediately be available for fans to tune in.
“SLING TV is one of the most widely-recognized streaming services in America. With the launch of Waypoint TV on SLING, we are providing millions of viewers with immediate access to the best fishing, hunting, and outdoor adventure programming. This is a big win for all involved,” says Waypoint CEO, Builder Brock.
About Waypoint TV
Launched in 2016, Waypoint is a modern media company building the world’s leading entertainment destination for hunting and fishing programming content. Waypoint is dedicated to providing “access to the outdoors” through its multiple tv and digital platforms including their online streaming video, apps, live channels and podcasts. Now there is no off-season.
For additional information, visit www.waypointtv.com
