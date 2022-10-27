Mitch Gould of NPI Developed a Turnkey, One-Stop Shop to Help Brands Expand or Enter the U.S. Market
Nutritional Products International's ‘Evolution of Distribution’ Platform Provides Health and Wellness Companies With Services Needed for Product Launches
We work closely with our clients to introduce their products to American consumers. Product manufacturers have a partner in NPI and IHM”BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- More than 30,000 new products enter the U.S. consumer market every year.
“I’ve seen hundreds of product roll-outs during my 35-year career,” said Mitch Gould, who oversees all aspects of Nutritional Products International, a global brand management firm based in Boca Raton, FL. “Many of these products are from start-up companies, which don’t have the sales and marketing skills to introduce their products to consumers and retailers.
“Imagine how difficult that becomes if you are an international company without an office and staff in the U.S.,” Gould added. “That is why I developed my ‘Evolution of Distribution’ system, which brings together all the professional services needed for a product launch under a central command structure.”
NPI, which helps launch health and wellness products in America, becomes the U.S. headquarters for international companies.
“We handle sales, marketing, operations, and any other service a client might need,” Gould said. “Our sister company, InHealth Media, works with, not independently, my NPI team at every phase of the product launch.
“NPI and IHM do all the heavy lifting,” Gould added. “We let the health and wellness product manufacturers do what they do best -- create new products. We handle the rest.”
Gould said NPI provides its clients with a cost-effective method to place their products with some of the most sought-after retailers in the country, such as Amazon and Walmart.com.
NPI’s staff meets during the year with buyers from large and small retail chains while IHM handles all the marketing, which includes strategic public relations, social media campaigns, and TV promotion.
“We work closely with our clients to introduce their products to American consumers. Product manufacturers have a partner in NPI and IHM,” he added.
For more information, visit nutricompany.com or inhealthmedia.com.
MORE ON NPI, IHM, AND ITS FOUNDER
NPI is a privately-held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.
InHealth Media is a results-driven, strategy-based, creatively focused media agency that provides comprehensive media services with a global reach for sports, health and wellness, beauty, personal care, and nutrition markets.
Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI and IHM, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.
