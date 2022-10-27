Transmitting Antennas Global Market Estimated To Grow At 13% Rate

Transmitting Antennas Global Market Report 2022– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company's Transmitting Antennas Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Reports have been updated with the most recent Ukraine-Russia War impact on market growth for all 27+ industries. Reports also provide possible solutions and opportunities for surviving this crisis. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Transmitting Antennas Global Market Report 2022”, the transmitting antennas market grew from $18.18 billion in 2021 to $21.24 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The transmitting antennas market is expected to grow to $34.13 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.6%. Rising investment in autonomous vehicles increases the demand for antennas, driving the market.

Key Trends In The Transmitting Antennas Market

Companies are manufacturing military antennas to cater to the rising demand for a military antenna in military services. Military antennas are capable of providing better surveillance, accurate tracking, and security concerns in the use of military aircraft, naval vessels, armored vehicles, aircraft, and others.

Overview Of The Transmitting Antennas Market

The transmitting antennas market consists of sales of transmitting antennas and related services that allow wireless communication between a group of devices and their related networks. Antennas transform electrical energy from the transmitter into electromagnetic energy and radiate into the surrounding atmosphere.

Transmitting Antennas Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

Forecast period: Historical and Future

By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

By Type: Smart Antenna, Mini-strip Antenna, Others

By Frequency: HF, VHF, UHF

By End-User Industry: Aerospace and Defense, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Telecommunication, Others

By Geography: The transmitting antennas global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Accel Networks, Honeywell International, Intel Corporation, Alcatel-Lucent International Holdings, Ruckus Wireles, Airgo Networks (Acquired by Qualcomm), Broadcom Corp, Linx Technologies, Samsung Electronics, Motorola, ArrayComm, Qualcomm, Comba Telecom, KATHREIN-Werke, Laird, Advanced RF Technologies (ADRF), Cobham Wireless, CommScope, Bird Technologies, Ericsson, Huawei Technologies, ZTE, Antennas Direct, VOXX Accessories Corp, Jasco Products (GE), Best Buy, Winegard, Mohu, Polaroid, Channel Master and Marathon.

