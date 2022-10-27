Squaretalk selects AWS as a Strategic Cloud Infrastructure Provider to Streamline Its Operations in the US

Smoother CX and performance efficiency are now available for Squaretalk’s US-based customers

NEW YORK, NY, USA, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Squaretalk, a major cloud center software provider, has announced that it will start utilizing AWS Regions in the U.S. starting November 1st, 2022. AWS capabilities together with the powerful technology built by Squaretalk enable large US enterprises and BPOs to scale rapidly with thousands of agents communicating simultaneously with their customers via calls and messaging.

Squaretalk's decision to use AWS reflects its commitment to delivering the most innovative and reliable cloud solutions for organizations managing local and remote contact centers. This collaboration provides Squaretalk with top-notch voice communications quality for cloud-based contact centers, meaning that American customers and partners of Squaretalk will benefit from a higher answer ratio, faster reporting, CNAM features and high-class interconnect across America.

AWS helps Squaretalk enhance the customer experience by powering its all-in-one call center solution, which delivers proven performance to facilitate better workforce management and ensure the stability of mission-critical services which require the highest uptime possible. Furthermore, Squaretalk is now able to broaden its connectivity ecosystem and offer remarkable customer and agent experiences across different channels in a single environment. This design-build-run strategy provides Squaretalk's customers with a blueprint for success, enabling them to quickly and seamlessly build and deploy critical business capabilities in the cloud.

“Thanks to our migration to AWS we are now able to provide our U.S.-based clients with the speed and system reliability we continuously strive to deliver. This will help us enhance our efforts in the North American market while utilizing the newest technologies to improve our operational efficiency,” said Elie Rubin, CEO of Squaretalk.

About Squaretalk

Squaretalk is a powerful cloud communications platform helping growing businesses boost customer engagement by providing flexible and effective solutions to decentralized teams.

Squaretalk is a multinational tech company operating in Israel and Bulgaria with worldwide coverage and a vast ecosystem of integrations and automations with the most popular business tools such as Salesforce CTI, Zoho Phonebridge, Hubspot, Freshworks, Freshdesk, Zendesk, Gong.io, Match-trade, Slack, Teams, Dynamics CRM, Google Sheets and many more. To learn more about Squaretalk, visit squaretalk.com.