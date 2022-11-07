Business Reporter: Covariant robots demonstrate new levels of picking and placing never witnessed before

AI robotics can intelligently automate various use cases in the logistics and warehousing sector – and beyond – for more productive throughput

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 7, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a video published on Business Reporter, Covariant, the leading AI Robotics company, explains how autonomous robots can help fulfillment leaders overcome labor shortages to thrive during volatile e-commerce demand in the warehousing and order fulfillment sector. About half of the processes in the warehouse are still done manually presenting an opportunity to use AI robotics to increase throughput and efficiency. Warehouses are becoming increasingly complex and dynamic environments, which traditional industrial robotic solutions can’t navigate. With tens of thousands of different items in a fulfillment center in different shapes and sizes and packaging, fulfillment leaders need automation solutions that can learn and adapt.Adaptive autonomous robotics solutions have the flexibility to accommodate dynamic environments and diverse tasks thanks to their ability to perceive their environment, respond to changes in real time, as well as learn from their experiences. The Covariant Brain, the company’s AI robotics solution, harnesses deep neural net machine learning to adjust to changing inventory and flex up or down depending upon demand. Although its application is currently focusing on warehouses and fulfillment centers for tasks such as picking and placing, palletizing, de-palletizing and sorting, Covariant’s long term vision is for the Covariant Brain to serve use cases across any setting in which AI robotics could make work safer and better.To learn more about AI robotics and its use cases, watch the video About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About CovariantCovariant is building the Covariant Brain: universal AI that allows robots to see, reason and act on the world around them. Founded in 2017 by the world's top AI researchers and roboticists from UC Berkeley and OpenAI, Covariant is bringing the latest artificial intelligence research breakthroughs to the biggest industry opportunities. The company is headquartered in Berkeley, CA. For more information, visit covariant.ai.