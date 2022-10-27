Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,063 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 279,858 in the last 365 days.

Daily Session Report for Wednesday, October 26, 2022

PENNSYLVANIA, October 27 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

October 26, 2022

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 9:12 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Rob Mercuri.

 

The House of Representatives adopted a Condolence Resolution honoring the service of former member Honorable George E. Saurman.

 

Communications Received

 

The Speaker submitted for the record copies of the 2020-2022 Biannual Organ Donation Advisory Committee Report, the 2022 Tobacco Prevention and Control Program Annual Report, and the 2022 Child Death Report from the Department of Health.

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

 

HB 284

HB 324

HB 668

HB 987

HB 1103

HB 1328

HB 1393

HB 1731

HB 1829

HB 1866

HB 1929

HB 2057

HB 2079

HB 2086

HB 2214

HB 2293

HB 2361

HB 2447

HB 2458

HB 2586

HB 2800

 

With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

 

HB 103

HB 140

HB 220

HB 365

HB 397

HB 1059

HB 1486

HB 1546

HB 1630

HB 1958

HB 1988

HB 2398

HB 2525

HB 2528

HB 2633

HB 2648

 

With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence of the House of Representatives is requested.

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, informed that the Senate has concurred in the amendments made by the House of Representatives to the Senate Bills numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

 

SB 225

SB 522

SB 696

SB 736

SB 806

SB 1083

SB 1123

SB 1152

SB 1194

SB 1208

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration

 

HB 2174 PN 2544

200 – 0           Sent to Senate for Concurrence

SB 153 PN 0127

172 – 27        Sent to Senate Without Amendment

SB 225 PN 2004

199 – 0           Sent to Senate With Amendment for Concurrence

SB 317 PN 0325

173 – 26        Sent to Senate Without Amendment

SB 431 PN 0451

174 – 24        Sent to Senate Without Amendment

SB 522 PN 2009

193 – 6           Sent to Senate With Amendment for Concurrence

SB 696 PN 2007

199 – 0           Sent to Senate With Amendment for Concurrence

SB 806 PN 2000

200 – 0           Sent to Senate With Amendment for Concurrence

SB 1083 PN 1940

199 – 0           Sent to Senate With Amendment for Concurrence

SB 1152 PN 2005

150 – 49        Sent to Senate With Amendment for Concurrence

SB 1194 PN 1904

199 – 0           Sent to Senate With Amendment for Concurrence

SB 1208 PN 2006

199 – 0           Sent to Senate With Amendment for Concurrence

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

HB 103

HB 284

HB 220

HB 324

HB 397

HB 668

HB 987

HB 1059

HB 1103

HB 1328

HB 1393

HB 1486

HB 1630

HB 1731

HB 1829

HB 1866

HB 1929

HB 1958

HB 1988

HB 2057

HB 2079

HB 2086

HB 2214

HB 2293

HB 2361

HB 2398

HB 2447

HB 2458

HB 2525

HB 2528

HB 2586

HB 2633

HB 2648

HB 2800

SB 153

SB 225

SB 317

SB 431

SB 522

SB 696

SB 731

SB 736

SB 806

SB 807

SB 896

SB 1083

SB 1123

SB 1152

SB 1173

SB 1194

SB 1199

SB 1201

SB 1208

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 240     Judiciary

                   

HB 2903   State Government

HB 2904   State Government

HB 2905   Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HB 2906   Transportation

HB 2907   Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 2908   Education

                   

SB 822      State Government

 

Bills Recommitted

 

HB 2733      To Appropriations

HB 2890      To Appropriations

SB 503         To Appropriations

SB 1255       To Appropriations

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HB 2174      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 153         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 225         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 317         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 431         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 522         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended

SB 696         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 806         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 1083       From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 1152       From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 1194       From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 1208       From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HR 238        From Consumer Affairs as Committed

HB 103        From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 220        From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 397        From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1059      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1486      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1630      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1958      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1988      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2398      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2525      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2528      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2633      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2648      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

 

Bills and Resolution Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

HB 371

HB 2207

SB 924

HR 19

 

Bills and Resolution Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

HB 371

HB 2207

SB 924

HR 19

 

House Resolution Adopted

 

HR 174

A Resolution directing the Legislative Budget and Finance Committee to conduct a thorough and comprehensive study on the cost of implementing a safety plan for staffing of State correctional institutions on Level 3 and Level 4 housing units in this Commonwealth.

 

    A05764 (KAUFER)

200 - 1

 

                                                 

 

200 – 1

 

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until Monday, November 14, 2022 at 12 Noon

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

You just read:

Daily Session Report for Wednesday, October 26, 2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.