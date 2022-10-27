Daily Session Report for Wednesday, October 26, 2022

PENNSYLVANIA, October 27 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

October 26, 2022

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 9:12 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Rob Mercuri.

The House of Representatives adopted a Condolence Resolution honoring the service of former member Honorable George E. Saurman.

Communications Received

The Speaker submitted for the record copies of the 2020-2022 Biannual Organ Donation Advisory Committee Report, the 2022 Tobacco Prevention and Control Program Annual Report, and the 2022 Child Death Report from the Department of Health.

Communications Received From the Senate

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

HB 284

HB 324

HB 668

HB 987

HB 1103

HB 1328

HB 1393

HB 1731

HB 1829

HB 1866

HB 1929

HB 2057

HB 2079

HB 2086

HB 2214

HB 2293

HB 2361

HB 2447

HB 2458

HB 2586

HB 2800

With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

HB 103

HB 140

HB 220

HB 365

HB 397

HB 1059

HB 1486

HB 1546

HB 1630

HB 1958

HB 1988

HB 2398

HB 2525

HB 2528

HB 2633

HB 2648

With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence of the House of Representatives is requested.

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, informed that the Senate has concurred in the amendments made by the House of Representatives to the Senate Bills numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

SB 225

SB 522

SB 696

SB 736

SB 806

SB 1083

SB 1123

SB 1152

SB 1194

SB 1208

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration

Bills Signed by the Speaker

HB 103

HB 284

HB 220

HB 324

HB 397

HB 668

HB 987

HB 1059

HB 1103

HB 1328

HB 1393

HB 1486

HB 1630

HB 1731

HB 1829

HB 1866

HB 1929

HB 1958

HB 1988

HB 2057

HB 2079

HB 2086

HB 2214

HB 2293

HB 2361

HB 2398

HB 2447

HB 2458

HB 2525

HB 2528

HB 2586

HB 2633

HB 2648

HB 2800

SB 153

SB 225

SB 317

SB 431

SB 522

SB 696

SB 731

SB 736

SB 806

SB 807

SB 896

SB 1083

SB 1123

SB 1152

SB 1173

SB 1194

SB 1199

SB 1201

SB 1208

Bills Referred

HR 240 Judiciary

HB 2903 State Government

HB 2904 State Government

HB 2905 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HB 2906 Transportation

HB 2907 Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 2908 Education

SB 822 State Government

Bills Recommitted

HB 2733 To Appropriations

HB 2890 To Appropriations

SB 503 To Appropriations

SB 1255 To Appropriations

Bills ReReferred

Bills Reported from Committee

HB 2174 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 153 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 225 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 317 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 431 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 522 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended

SB 696 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 806 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 1083 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 1152 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 1194 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 1208 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HR 238 From Consumer Affairs as Committed

HB 103 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 220 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 397 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1059 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1486 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1630 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1958 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1988 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2398 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2525 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2528 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2633 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2648 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

Bills and Resolution Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

HB 371

HB 2207

SB 924

HR 19

Bills and Resolution Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

HB 371

HB 2207

SB 924

HR 19

House Resolution Adopted

HR 174 A Resolution directing the Legislative Budget and Finance Committee to conduct a thorough and comprehensive study on the cost of implementing a safety plan for staffing of State correctional institutions on Level 3 and Level 4 housing units in this Commonwealth. A05764 (KAUFER) 200 - 1 200 – 1

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until Monday, November 14, 2022 at 12 Noon

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.