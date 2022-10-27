Daily Session Report for Wednesday, October 26, 2022
PENNSYLVANIA, October 27 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
October 26, 2022
Convened at 11 A.M.
Adjourned at 9:12 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Rob Mercuri.
The House of Representatives adopted a Condolence Resolution honoring the service of former member Honorable George E. Saurman.
Communications Received
The Speaker submitted for the record copies of the 2020-2022 Biannual Organ Donation Advisory Committee Report, the 2022 Tobacco Prevention and Control Program Annual Report, and the 2022 Child Death Report from the Department of Health.
Communications Received From the Senate
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:
HB 284
HB 324
HB 668
HB 987
HB 1103
HB 1328
HB 1393
HB 1731
HB 1829
HB 1866
HB 1929
HB 2057
HB 2079
HB 2086
HB 2214
HB 2293
HB 2361
HB 2447
HB 2458
HB 2586
HB 2800
With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:
HB 103
HB 140
HB 220
HB 365
HB 397
HB 1059
HB 1486
HB 1546
HB 1630
HB 1958
HB 1988
HB 2398
HB 2525
HB 2528
HB 2633
HB 2648
With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence of the House of Representatives is requested.
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, informed that the Senate has concurred in the amendments made by the House of Representatives to the Senate Bills numbered and entitled as follows, viz:
SB 225
SB 522
SB 696
SB 736
SB 806
SB 1083
SB 1123
SB 1152
SB 1194
SB 1208
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration
|
200 – 0 Sent to Senate for Concurrence
|
172 – 27 Sent to Senate Without Amendment
|
199 – 0 Sent to Senate With Amendment for Concurrence
|
173 – 26 Sent to Senate Without Amendment
|
174 – 24 Sent to Senate Without Amendment
|
193 – 6 Sent to Senate With Amendment for Concurrence
|
199 – 0 Sent to Senate With Amendment for Concurrence
|
200 – 0 Sent to Senate With Amendment for Concurrence
|
199 – 0 Sent to Senate With Amendment for Concurrence
|
150 – 49 Sent to Senate With Amendment for Concurrence
|
199 – 0 Sent to Senate With Amendment for Concurrence
|
199 – 0 Sent to Senate With Amendment for Concurrence
Bills Signed by the Speaker
HB 103
HB 284
HB 220
HB 324
HB 397
HB 668
HB 987
HB 1059
HB 1103
HB 1328
HB 1393
HB 1486
HB 1630
HB 1731
HB 1829
HB 1866
HB 1929
HB 1958
HB 1988
HB 2057
HB 2079
HB 2086
HB 2214
HB 2293
HB 2361
HB 2398
HB 2447
HB 2458
HB 2525
HB 2528
HB 2586
HB 2633
HB 2648
HB 2800
SB 153
SB 225
SB 317
SB 431
SB 522
SB 696
SB 731
SB 736
SB 806
SB 807
SB 896
SB 1083
SB 1123
SB 1152
SB 1173
SB 1194
SB 1199
SB 1201
SB 1208
Bills Referred
HR 240 Judiciary
HB 2903 State Government
HB 2904 State Government
HB 2905 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness
HB 2906 Transportation
HB 2907 Environmental Resources and Energy
HB 2908 Education
SB 822 State Government
Bills Recommitted
HB 2733 To Appropriations
HB 2890 To Appropriations
SB 503 To Appropriations
SB 1255 To Appropriations
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
HB 2174 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 153 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 225 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 317 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 431 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 522 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended
SB 696 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 806 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 1083 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 1152 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 1194 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 1208 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HR 238 From Consumer Affairs as Committed
HB 103 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 220 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 397 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1059 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1486 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1630 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1958 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1988 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2398 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2525 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2528 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2633 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2648 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
Bills and Resolution Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
HB 371
HB 2207
SB 924
HR 19
Bills and Resolution Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
HB 371
HB 2207
SB 924
HR 19
House Resolution Adopted
|
A Resolution directing the Legislative Budget and Finance Committee to conduct a thorough and comprehensive study on the cost of implementing a safety plan for staffing of State correctional institutions on Level 3 and Level 4 housing units in this Commonwealth.
|
|
200 - 1
|
|
|
200 – 1
|
This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until Monday, November 14, 2022 at 12 Noon
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.