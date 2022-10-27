Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,990 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 279,193 in the last 365 days.

Mobile RPG Eroica, Spooktacular Halloween Update

a publisher and mobile game developer has announced Eroica’s Halloween update.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FourThirtyThree Inc., a publisher and mobile game developer has announced Eroica’s Halloween update.

A new side quest event, Arkham Nightmare has been added to Eroica. Adventurers can earn rewards by completing the event’s achievements and stages.

During the pick-up period, adventurers can summon a new 3-star hero Halloween Party Airi and her exclusive pre-core. Adventurers can also purchase Airi’s exclusive pre-core from Mileage Shop.

Train your heroes in Azoth Tower, extending to 50 floors during the day and 48 floors at night.

The new pick-up hero, Airi gets a voice from famous voice actor Yui Ogura. Helena’s and Tiris’s new emojis and profile icons will be added.

Eroica is a turn-based 3D mobile RPG that offers over forty unique characters. As players board the train to Isekai (a different world), an exhilarating story unfolds.

Players will find field adventure puzzles, episode content that unravels deep stories, unique content that emphasizes strategic battles, turn-based battles, and hero quests.

Eroica is now available as a free download from the App Store or Google Play.

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFe4fPerlkOlmZRqZYPt9Pg
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/eroicaglobal
Discord: https://discord.gg/8TYjRuegB4

4:33
FourThirtyThree(4:33)
01032305517
email us here

You just read:

Mobile RPG Eroica, Spooktacular Halloween Update

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.