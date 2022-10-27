Mobile RPG Eroica, Spooktacular Halloween Update

a publisher and mobile game developer has announced Eroica’s Halloween update.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FourThirtyThree Inc., a publisher and mobile game developer has announced Eroica’s Halloween update.

A new side quest event, Arkham Nightmare has been added to Eroica. Adventurers can earn rewards by completing the event’s achievements and stages.

During the pick-up period, adventurers can summon a new 3-star hero Halloween Party Airi and her exclusive pre-core. Adventurers can also purchase Airi’s exclusive pre-core from Mileage Shop.

Train your heroes in Azoth Tower, extending to 50 floors during the day and 48 floors at night.

The new pick-up hero, Airi gets a voice from famous voice actor Yui Ogura. Helena’s and Tiris’s new emojis and profile icons will be added.

Eroica is a turn-based 3D mobile RPG that offers over forty unique characters. As players board the train to Isekai (a different world), an exhilarating story unfolds.

Players will find field adventure puzzles, episode content that unravels deep stories, unique content that emphasizes strategic battles, turn-based battles, and hero quests.

Eroica is now available as a free download from the App Store or Google Play.

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFe4fPerlkOlmZRqZYPt9Pg

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/eroicaglobal

Discord: https://discord.gg/8TYjRuegB4