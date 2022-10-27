Submit Release
Melissa Joan Hart Revisits “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” with Halloween Episode of Her Popular Podcast, “What Women Binge"

It was never a dull day on the set of Sabrina thanks to the brilliant writers and amazing cast and crew.”
— Melissa Joan Hart
NASHVILLE, TN, USA, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On a special Halloween episode of What Women Binge, actress and filmmaker Melissa Joan Hart and co-host Amanda Lee rewatch Melissa’s favorite episode ("Pancake Madness”) of her iconic television series, Sabrina the Teenage Witch (1996-2003). The pop-culture podcast is available on all major platforms including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and iHeart, as well as a video version on YouTube

Throughout this week’s episode, they also discuss all the secrets of what took place behind the scenes Sabrina the Teenage Witch, and Hart breaks down her favorite guest stars over the years.

"It was never a dull day on the set of Sabrina thanks to the brilliant writers and amazing cast and crew,” says Hart. "And Halloween always elevated that around the set.”

Since launching in January 2022, What Women Binge quickly landed on the Top 50 Society & Culture Podcast chart, and continues to be one of the most popular new podcasts thanks to celebrity guests and Melissa's loyal fanbase, thanks in part to her iconic starring roles in series like Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Clarissa Explains It All and Melissa & Joey.

What Women Binge with Melissa Joan Hart is a female-centric review show where Hart, her friend and co-host Amanda Lee, and their special guests get to chat about any and all subjects they find #bingeworthy. Featuring casual conversations with well-known celebrities, talking about whatever they’re in to, from guilty pleasures to pet peeves. What Women Binge covers books, charities, workouts, podcasts, food, apps, movies, television shows and more. Past guests include Kimberly Williams Paisley, Candace Cameron Bure, Lea Thompson, Patricia Heaton, Hayley Orrantia, Garcelle Beauvais, Candice King, NSYNC's Chris Kirkpatrick, Dashboard Confessional, Greg and Vanessa Evigan, Tara Strong, Caroline Rhea, Ashley Eckstein, Nate Richert, Tim Mahoney, Mattie Jackson Selecman, Jana Kramer, Rita Moreno, Gary Sinese, Danica McKellar, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Kathie Lee Gifford and more. 

What Women Binge is produced in partnership with Podcast Heat. 

For more information, visit WhatWomenBinge.com.

