Benefits of Coding and Robotics at Zebra

CARY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The future of the tech industry is no secret, and the magnitude of its growth can be felt worldwide. Coding and robotics are becoming essential skills in a myriad of fields as all industries shift towards more technologically accelerated workflows, processes, and systems. It is important to evolve with the rapidly changing requirements of the industry. Many schools and programs have already adopted coding and robotics into their curricula to prepare future generations for the increasingly tech-dominant future. This changing future presents an opportunity for children to learn robotics, coding, and technology fields starting at a young age.At Zebra Robotics , students as young as first grade are learning the fundamentals of coding in creative and fun programs like Scratch. Many students continue their growth at Zebra from grade 1 through high school graduation. Students start with basic block-based coding and work their way up to coding courses such as Web Development (HTML and JavaScript), Game Development with Unity, Python, and Java, to name a few. Still, some students prefer a more hands-on approach with mechanical elements and design. For those students, robotics may be their preferred course. Starting from elementary age, children can learn robotic and simple machine fundamentals with Zebra’s introductory Machines & Mechanisms course. Zebra offers free trial classes so students can find what sparks their interest and continue a path that suits their passion.The wonderful part about robotics and coding is that eventually, the two fields make a perfect marriage. Many students who progress through Zebra courses eventually end up integrating robotics and coding together. An example of this case is participation in robotic competition teams, which require both robotics and coding knowledge. Zebra has found that competitions are a great inspiration for students. Once students have completed the required courses, they can elevate their skills more and represent Zebra in robotic competition teams. Over the last eight years, Zebra has trained students to the level necessary to compete worldwide, taking over 75 winning teams at the highest level of STEM competitions and representing Canada in the World Robot Olympiad International competition in 2016, 2018, and 2022. The competitions are not limited to robotics. Recently, Zebra students from advanced Python, C, or Java courses participated in the 2021 Canadian Computing Challenge, a prestigious competition hosted by the University of WaterlooToday, school programs provide the foundation of what is necessary to thrive in today’s top industries. With constant changes in technology and all the information necessary for students to move forward in this space effectively, it is important to be immersed in the tech space to have a deeper understanding of the content. Institutions like Zebra Robotics allow students to foster their interest and technological aptitude to the next level. All of Zebra’s curricula are made in-house by their experienced and passionate staff. For many people, their first experience coding was in high school or at a university. Now our children in elementary school have the unique opportunity to start learning and using these skills in a fun and encouraging environment without the pressures of exams or industry benchmarks that many adults have. Zebra coaches provide individualized attention to each student and emphasize a positive learning environment. The learning management system employed by Zebra allows students to learn at their own pace. Zebra coaches come from diverse backgrounds such as Aerospace, Computer Science, Robotics Engineering, Machine Learning, and more. Their coaches are trained to help students learn the curriculum and adapt to students' unique learning styles.Zebra Robotics identifies technology industry trends to provide its students with the tools they need to grow and be successful in their future endeavors. The reality of our tech-dominant world calls for parents, guardians, and educators to pivot what they currently provide for young kids and incorporate more essential STEM skills. With school programs supplying students with the foundation, and institutions like Zebra Robotics elevating their experience, students can be poised for success. Zebra’s vision is to inspire the next generation of students to be confident, respectful, and knowledgeable team players who will strive to solve many of the world’s challenges using technology and STEM concepts.About Zebra-10 Locations-15,000+ Students-Over 25 courses in robotics, artificial intelligence, coding, electronics, and technology.-70+ regional and national coding & robotics competition awardsFor information on franchising opportunities, visit zebrarobotics.com/franchise

