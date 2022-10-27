New Dimensions Day Treatment Centers, LP Expands Services and Updates Website

New Dimensions Day Treatment Centers, LP has expanded its mental health and substance abuse services and updated its website.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Dimensions Day Treatment Centers, LP has expanded its services and updated its website. New Dimensions’ newest service makes receiving mental health treatment more convenient and readily available. In a changing world of virtual meetings and remote work opportunities, the new Evening Online Intensive Outpatient Mental Health Program for adults 18 years of age or older has arrived at the perfect time. This online treatment program is ideal for adults who are struggling with mental health issues and who need treatment that doesn’t conflict with their daytime working hours. The program is designed to help individuals who need more intensive treatment, but who don’t require inpatient psychiatric services.

The Evening Online Intensive Outpatient Mental Health Program is optimal for a variety of uses, including patients who are returning to work but would like to continue treatment, as well as those who cannot take time off from work to receive the help that they need. Additionally, this virtual program is also ideal for those who are located outside of the Houston area or who are unable to visit our treatment centers in Houston, The Woodlands, or Katy, Texas. Patients who are struggling with both substance abuse and mental health issues will also find this service extremely valuable because they will now be able to receive both mental health and substance abuse treatment during the evening hours. Our virtual programs are available to anyone who resides within the State of Texas.

Another service that New Dimensions Day Treatment Centers now offers is psychological testing. Psychological testing can provide insight into a variety of mental health issues, including Autism, ADHD, depression, anxiety, personality disorders, trauma, and substance dependence. Psychological testing can provide clarification and guidance around diagnosis and treatment planning. Testing typically involves three separate appointments: a fifty-minute session for gathering necessary information, a four-hour session performing the psychological assessment, and another fifty-minute session providing results and feedback.

New Dimensions now also offers interventions. An intervention is one of the most powerful methods of helping a loved one break through the denial that comes with addiction. During the intervention process, our trained chemical dependency counselors assist the family in clarifying goals and developing a plan of action to help get their loved one the treatment that they need. To learn more about interventions or to determine if an intervention is appropriate for your loved one, contact us at 1-800-685-9796.

New Dimensions Day Treatment Centers’ highly skilled and multi-disciplinary team specializes in providing Partial Day and Intensive Outpatient Treatment for adults and adolescents 13 years of age and older. Offering both mental health and substance abuse programs, the services are designed to help both individuals and families develop the skills they need to overcome the challenges of life. Some of the areas that we treat include depression, anxiety, trauma, addictions, suicidal thoughts, behavioral health issues, chemical dependency, and PTSD. To learn more about our programs visit our updated website at www.nddtreatment.com or contact us at 1-800-685-9796.

Note from the CEO

Thank you for taking the time to learn more about New Dimensions and the services that we provide. We encourage you to visit our updated website to learn more about our expanded services and to explore the resources that are on our website. I also encourage you to talk with our staff to learn more about how we can help you overcome the obstacles in your life so that you can create the life that you want.

