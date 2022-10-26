LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol Zapata Station initiates their Youth of the Month program for August and September.

On October 21, Border Patrol agents assigned to the Zapata Station and community partners presented two senior honorees from Zapata High School with the Youth of the Month award.

The Border Patrol Youth of the Month program, in collaboration with community partners, has recognized top high school seniors for 36 years in Laredo and 20 years in Zapata, Texas.

The August honoree is Alyssa Ramirez, who is the Zapata High School Student Council Secretary and a National Honor Society member. She plans to attend Texas A&M-Kingsville to study industrial engineering and bio medical science.

The September honoree is Julisa Lissette Pena, who is the President of the Zapata High School Student Council and Parliamentarian for the National Honor Society. She plans to attend Texas A&M University or Baylor University to get a bachelor’s and master’s degree in dentistry.

Laredo Sector Border Patrol congratulates the Zapata Station Youth of the Month recipients.

